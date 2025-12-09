 VIDEO: Hundreds Of Young Cricketers Wait In Long Queues Under The Sun For U-14 Trials Outside Gymkhana Grounds In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Hundreds Of Young Cricketers Wait In Long Queues Under The Sun For U-14 Trials Outside Gymkhana Grounds In Hyderabad

VIDEO: Hundreds Of Young Cricketers Wait In Long Queues Under The Sun For U-14 Trials Outside Gymkhana Grounds In Hyderabad

The viral video showed young cricketers standing in long queues outside the ground in scorching heat under direct sun. The HCA allegedly failed to provide basic shade for the cricketers who showed up in large numbers to fulfill their dream of playing professional cricket.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Hundreds Of Young Cricketers Wait In Long Queues Under The Sun For U-14 Trials In Hyderabad | X

Hyderabad, December 09: A shocking video surfaced on the internet exposing the Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) lack of preparedness for the Under-14 trials at the Gymkhana Grounds. The viral video showed young cricketers standing in long queues outside the ground in scorching heat under direct sun. The HCA allegedly failed to provide basic shade for the cricketers who showed up in large numbers to fulfill their dream of playing professional cricket.

The viral video raised serious concerns as no shade or basic arrangements were visible and the viral video also raised serious questions about planning and player comfort. Hyderabad Cricket Association faced criticism from the internet users after the video surfaced on social media.

Many pointed out that if so many children arrived with hope, the organisers too should have ensured that minimum facilities are available for the young cricketers, who were younger than 14-years of age.

HCA Announces Open Selection for U-14 Boys (2025–26 Season)

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

The children arrived in large numbers after the HCA issued a formal press release detailing the schedule and eligibility for the trials.

HCA said in the press release that the open selection for Under-14 boys will be held on December 9 and 10 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the HCA Gymkhana Grounds in Hyderabad.

Who Can Attend?

The trials are strictly for players who:

1. Have NOT participated in the HCA Leagues for the 2025–26 season, and

2. Are not studying in schools playing in the current Under-14 School Tournament.

Read Also
'GOAT India Tour 2025': Uppal Stadium Gearing Up To Host Lionel Messi Vs Revanth Reddy Football...
article-image

Eligibility Window

Only boys born between September 01, 2011 and August 31, 2013 (both dates included) will be allowed to participate.

Documents Required

Players must bring:

1. Original Aadhaar Card

2. Copy of Date of Birth Certificate

These documents will be verified and returned immediately.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Controversy In Cuttack! Dewald Brevis Given Out Despite Clear Jasprit Bumrah No-Ball; VIDEO

Controversy In Cuttack! Dewald Brevis Given Out Despite Clear Jasprit Bumrah No-Ball; VIDEO

VIDEO: Hundreds Of Young Cricketers Wait In Long Queues Under The Sun For U-14 Trials Outside...

VIDEO: Hundreds Of Young Cricketers Wait In Long Queues Under The Sun For U-14 Trials Outside...

Rohan Bopanna’s SG Pipers Bengaluru And Luciano Darderi’s Rajasthan Rangers Get Off To Winning...

Rohan Bopanna’s SG Pipers Bengaluru And Luciano Darderi’s Rajasthan Rangers Get Off To Winning...

India Ramps Up Pickleball Push As The Sport Edges Closer To Olympic Inclusion

India Ramps Up Pickleball Push As The Sport Edges Closer To Olympic Inclusion

IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya, Bowlers Humiliate South Africa With 101-Run Drubbing, Take 1-0...

IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya, Bowlers Humiliate South Africa With 101-Run Drubbing, Take 1-0...