VIDEO: Hundreds Of Young Cricketers Wait In Long Queues Under The Sun For U-14 Trials Outside Gymkhana Grounds In Hyderabad

Hundreds Of Young Cricketers Wait In Long Queues Under The Sun For U-14 Trials In Hyderabad | X

Hyderabad, December 09: A shocking video surfaced on the internet exposing the Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) lack of preparedness for the Under-14 trials at the Gymkhana Grounds. The viral video showed young cricketers standing in long queues outside the ground in scorching heat under direct sun. The HCA allegedly failed to provide basic shade for the cricketers who showed up in large numbers to fulfill their dream of playing professional cricket.

The viral video raised serious concerns as no shade or basic arrangements were visible and the viral video also raised serious questions about planning and player comfort. Hyderabad Cricket Association faced criticism from the internet users after the video surfaced on social media.

Many pointed out that if so many children arrived with hope, the organisers too should have ensured that minimum facilities are available for the young cricketers, who were younger than 14-years of age.

HCA Announces Open Selection for U-14 Boys (2025–26 Season)

The children arrived in large numbers after the HCA issued a formal press release detailing the schedule and eligibility for the trials.

HCA said in the press release that the open selection for Under-14 boys will be held on December 9 and 10 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the HCA Gymkhana Grounds in Hyderabad.

Who Can Attend?

The trials are strictly for players who:

1. Have NOT participated in the HCA Leagues for the 2025–26 season, and

2. Are not studying in schools playing in the current Under-14 School Tournament.

Eligibility Window

Only boys born between September 01, 2011 and August 31, 2013 (both dates included) will be allowed to participate.

Documents Required

Players must bring:

1. Original Aadhaar Card

2. Copy of Date of Birth Certificate

These documents will be verified and returned immediately.