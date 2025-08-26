US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz's David Beckham Style Buzz Cut Goes Viral Ahead Of Round 1 Match Against Reilly Opelka; Video

Image: US Open/ FIFA World CUp/X

Carlos Alcaraz left everyone in shock at the US Open tournament with his latest haircut. The Spaniard showed up with a hairstyle reminiscent of former soccer star David Beckham. US Open organisers tweeted a video with a caption, “Welcome back, David Beckham 2000.” In 2000, Beckham surprised fans with a buzz cut. The hair was so closely-cropped that it seemed like he had shaved everything off.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rory McIlroy, Francis Tiafoe stunned by Alcaraz's haircut

Ahead of the opening match against Reilly Opelka in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alcaraz ran into golf legend Rory McIlroy during his training. McIlroy, while running his hand on Alcaraz's head, could not help but ask, "Why this?" The No. 2 seed responded, saying, "Just got a haircut that I struggled with. I mean, I had to start fresh.I like it... It's good.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Francis Tiafoe couldn't help but criticise Alcaraz's haircut, calling it 'terrible'. Speaking to reporters, he said, "It's horrible. It's terrible. It's definitely terrible. That's my guy, though. Funny, I looked and him, and I was like, 'I guess you're aerodynamic.'"

He added, "I don't know who told him to do that, but it's terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, who prides himself on good haircuts, it's horrendous. But at the end of the day, it's Carlos, and that's my guy.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alcaraz downs Opelka in three sets

Having already set social media buzzing with his buzz cut, Alcaraz got down to the business by beating big-serving American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the opening round at Flushing Meadows.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The second seed is aiming for his second US Open crown and sixth major trophy overall.Alcaraz will look to avoid a repeat of his stunning second-round exit last year, when he fell to Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.