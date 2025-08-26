'Did You Like It Guys?': Carlos Alcaraz Seeks Validation From Fans Over New Haircut At US Open 2025; Video

Image: US Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz sought validation from the fans at the US Open 2025 over his latest hairstyle. The Spaniard stole the show with a hairstyle reminiscent of former soccer star David Beckham. During the post-match on-court interview, Alcaraz asked fans 'Did you like the haircut guys?' in response to a question if he was moving faster on court with his new look.The fans responded with whistles and a huge roar, giving thumbs-up to his latest haircut.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why did Carlos Alcaraz cut his hair during the US Open 2025?

Alcaraz revealed why he opted for a new haircut. Speaking to Rory McIlroy, he said, "Just got a haircut that I struggled with. I mean, I had to start fresh.I like it... It's good.” The video of the conversation has gone viral on social media

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tiafoe shocked by Alcaraz haircut

While fans have approved the haircut, players in the locker room were left stunned by Alcaraz's new look. Francis Tiafoe couldn't help but criticise Alcaraz's haircut, calling it 'terrible'. Speaking to reporters, he said, "It's horrible. It's terrible. It's definitely terrible. That's my guy, though. Funny, I looked and him, and I was like, 'I guess you're aerodynamic.'"

He added, "I don't know who told him to do that, but it's terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, who prides himself on good haircuts, it's horrendous. But at the end of the day, it's Carlos, and that's my guy.”

Alcaraz shares his thoughts on facing Opelka

Speaking about the difficulty while playing Opelka, Alcaraz revealed, “Nothing depends on you. It always depends on him.The way he serves, the way he plays from the baseline, you just have to be focused, put as many returns as you can in and try to be in the rally and win the points he lets you win."

He added,"It’s just difficult when you play someone who doesn’t let you play your game. It was a very difficult first round,”.