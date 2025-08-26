Raja Jackson Assault Row: Syko Stu's Family Shares Health Update, YouTuber Mr Beast Offers Help

The family of pro wrestler Syko Stu shared a health update after he was violently attacked by Raja Jackson. Syko’s brother, Andrew Smith, has taken to Facebook to share the update and stated that he “does have some recollection of events.”.

He wrote, “Thank you for the outpouring of support. Stuart is conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack. Thank you everyone for reaching out, it’s been difficult to get back to everyone individually."

"We will be setting up something for anyone wishing to donate. I will update with a link when possible. He’s currently resting and says, ‘Thank you for the love and support’.”

Syko Stu's health update

Syko Stu's brother further wrote," Stuart is resting since he sustained severe injures to his head. He is currently conscious and able to talk but will have a difficult recovery ahead. With all the media and social media attention it’s been hard to get back to everyone."

"Stuart Smith appreciates all the love and support. He loves wrestling, his wrestling family, and all his fans and supporters. Wrestling has been a huge part of his life and he lives to put on a performance. He’s also just a regular guy with a life and family outside the ring. His wife Contessa has currently set up a go fund me for those wishing to donate.We appreciate all the support during this difficult time, Thank you"

Mr Beats offers help

Famous YouTuber Mr Beast has come out in support of Syko Stu and offered to help by medical bills. Taking to X he wrote, "Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd. Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help."

Raja Jackson attacks Syko

A video of Raja’s attack on Syko went viral on social media, showing Raja violently attacking him with punches and blows to the head. Raja was seen entering the ring, picking up Syko above his head and then slamming him hard on the mat. He then punched Syko in the head several times, as the victim lay motionless on the ground. Syko was hospitalized after the attack.

Rampage Jackson addressed the incident, calling it a “work that went wrong,” and said Raja had a concussion days earlier and was not fit to wrestle. He stressed that he does not condone his son’s actions.