 'BCCI To Take Matter Up With ICC If Trophy Is Not Received By November 3': Secretary Devajit Saikia
'BCCI To Take Matter Up With ICC If Trophy Is Not Received By November 3': Secretary Devajit Saikia

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia (L) & ACC president Mohsin Naqvi (R) | X @ANI & File Pic

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that the board is still waiting for the Asia Cup trophy. He also added that the matter will be raised before the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the meeting on November 4 if the trophy is not handed over to them by Monday.

India refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi during the post-match presentation of the final. In response to India's decision, an official removed the Asia Cup trophy from its place on a raised dais and carried it off the ground without explanation.

Speaking on this issue, Devajit Saikia told ANI, "Ten days ago, we wrote to the ACC Chairperson, requesting that he hand over the trophy to the BCCI at the earliest. However, to this day, we have not received the trophy. We are waiting for another day. If we do not get the trophy by 3 November, a meeting will be held at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. We will raise our grievance before the apex body of international cricket. I am sure ICC will do justice and help India get the trophy at the earliest."

Despite the imbroglio, India found a way to celebrate, with captain Suryakumar Yadav mimicking his predecessor, Rohit Sharma's slow walk after the T20 World Cup final in 2024, and lifting the imaginary trophy alongside his teammates.

article-image

The impasse over the Asia Cup trophy began with India's refusal to accept the title from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister amid cross-border tensions between the two nations after their five-wicket win.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

