Marcus Rashford Stars In Another Barcelona Win As Talks For Permanent Switch Intensify: Report

Marcus Rashford in action for FC Barcelona | Image Credits: FC Barcelona/X

Marcus Rashford continued his fine start to life in Catalonia. The on-loan Manchester United forward bagged a player of the match as Barcelona bounced back with a 3-1 win over Elche on Sunday (Monday IST). The England international has 6 goals and 7 assists since making a temporary switch to Spain. Barcelona, however, retain the option of making it permanent.

Marcus Rashford struggled to break into Ruben Amorim's Manchester United team last season but has thrived in new surroundings. Coach Hansi Flick seems to have struck another gear with the England forward, who's versatility is an asset to the German's tactical plan.

Rashford's skill was on complete display in the La Liga encounter against Elche. With his side holding a slender 2-1 led, the 28-year-old left the visiting defence in tatters with some quick movement. While Elche tried to force him wide, he took a thunderous shot from his weaker left foot, doubling Barcelona's advantage.

Rashford is clearly enjoying his time at Barcelona. He looks a different player and has taken well to Spain after spending more than a decade in Manchester. Barcelona do retain an option of signing the international for just €35 million.

Barcelona are reportedly working towards a deal with Manchester United, trying to further negotiate the release clause. Sport believes Marcus could be offered a longer contract on reduced wages. Barcelona have opted this stance with several of their high earners, including out of favour goal keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Rashford also has interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League, where he could earn more.

Once peanuts for a club of Barcelona's stature, the current financial situation of the club is dire to stay the least. As per Spanish outlet Sport, the 28-year-old's salary including club costs, could reach almost €40 million annually. The England international took a pay cut to make the move to Camp Nou this season, but it remains to be seen whether he would want to continue shorting his windfall.