'This Is Just The Start...': Harmanpreet Kaur Celebrates Team India's Iconic World Cup Win

Harmanpreet Kaur Celebrates Team India's Iconic World Cup Win |

Navi Mumbai: What the Indian women's cricket team achieved on Sunday night was the culmination of years of work bearing fruit and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur vouched for that after the incredible World Cup final victory against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Sunday.

The Indian captain was overcome with emotion and spoke to the media from her heart on what the astonishing win meant to Indian women's cricket on a global scale.

"This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier. And our next plan is to make this a habit. We were waiting for it, now this moment has come. So many big occasions are coming, and we want to keep improving. This is not the end, just the beginning," the skipper said.

Shafali Verma played a stellar role in the final smashing a hugely consequential 87 and followed that up with two wickets while India defended 299.

Harmanpreet spoke about her instinct and gut that made her persist with Shafali when South Africa were consolidating.

"When Laura and Sune were batting, they were looking really good. I just saw Shafali standing there, and the way she was batting, I knew it was our day.

Gut feeling is something that great captains always possess and that was on ample display with Harmanpreet on Sunday.

"I thought I have to go with my gut feeling. My heart was saying, I had to give her at least one over. And that was the turning point for us. In the end, they panicked a little and that is where we cashed (in). at the right time, Deepti came in and took those wickets," she added.

It would have been a huge gamble giving Shafali, who had bowled just 14 overs in her ODI career, a chance to bowl in a high-pressure situation in the World Cup final but Harmanpreet took the risk.

"When she came to the team, we spoke to her that we might need 2-3 overs, and she said if you give me bowling, I will bowl ten overs. Credit goes to her, she was so positive and she was there for the team. Salute her."

The Indian captain was heaped praise on coach Amol Muzumdar as well.

"Amol sir was with the team and he was always telling us to come up with something special, and to keep preparing for the big occasion.

"We should give credit to the support staff and the BCCI. We did not make too many changes (to our squad), and they really invested in us, and because of everyone, we are standing here."

Shafali, who was left in the limbo in the last one year, got her act together and thanked the higher power for her redemption.

"I said at the start, that God has sent me here to do something nice, and that reflected today. Very happy that we won and I cannot express it in words."

It's no easy task coming straight into the World Cup semifinal and final but Shafali rose to the occasion in style.

"It was difficult but I had confidence in myself - that if I can stay calm, I could achieve everything. My parents, my friends, my brother, everyone supported me and helped me understand how to play," she added.