Carpenter’s Daughter Becomes World Champion: Amanjot Kaur Achieves Glory Amid Her Family Fighting Its Own Battle

On the night of November 2, 2025, the fans at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai witnessed a historic moment that will be etched forever in Indian women’s cricket. The Women in Blue, after years of heartbreak, finally lifted their maiden ODI World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa. One of the players to have contributed toward the win was Amanjot Kaur. The all-rounder's crucial catch of South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt changed the momentum in India's favour.

The nerve-wracking moment came during the 42nd over of South Africa’s chase. When Laura Wolvaardt mistimed a shot off Deepti Sharma, the ball soared towards deep mid-wicket where Amanjot waited. The ball slipped from her grasp multiple times before she firmly held on to it on the third attempt. The crowd at DY Patil erupted as Amanjot completed the catch that swung the momentum India’s way.

An excellent effort from Amanjot Kaur has Laura Wolvaardt walking back to the dugout after anchoring the chase 🔥



Triumph amid personal setback for Amanjot

For Amanjot, the triumph carried personal meaning beyond cricket. Just days before the World Cup final, her family was facing its own battle back home in Punjab. Her father, Bhupinder Singh, a carpenter and woodwork contractor, was tending to her 75-year-old grandmother, Bhagwanti, who had suffered a heart attack. Not wanting to disturb Amanjot’s focus, the family kept the situation from her. When India won, Bhupinder’s words summed it up, “The World Cup win has surely come as a balm in these tense times for us.”

After India’s World Cup triumph, cricketer Amanjot Kaur’s father grew emotional, expressing immense pride and joy over his daughter’s remarkable achievement.#WomensWorldCup2025 #WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/Q1azAudoIj — Karan Verma (@Mekaranverma) November 2, 2025

Bhagwanti had been Amanjot’s first cheerleader. From their home in Mohali’s Phase 5 area, she would sit outside watching her granddaughter play cricket with boys, ready to shield her from taunts or scoldings. Her faith and encouragement became Amanjot’s motivation.

Amanjot’s journey from accidental cricketer to world champion

Interestingly, cricket was not Amanjot’s first love. She was once a skater and hockey player before picking up a bat in the Mohali lanes. It was only after a neighbour suggested finding her proper training that Bhupinder approached coach Nagesh Gupta in 2016. Though initially trained as a bowler, Gupta noticed her natural bat swing while she coached younger kids at the academy. Under his mentorship, Amanjot transitioned into a reliable all-rounder.

She made her domestic debut for Punjab in 2017–18 before switching to Chandigarh briefly in search of more opportunities. Her big break came in 2023 when she replaced injured Pooja Vastrakar in the tri-series in South Africa, where she won the Player of the Match award on T20I debut and later claimed a four-wicket haul in her first ODI.

At the Women’s Premier League auction, the Mumbai Indians secured her for 50 lakh rupees, outbidding Delhi Capitals. Over time, she became a crucial part of the franchise, with consistent all-round performances during the 2025 WPL season that mirrored her confidence and growth.