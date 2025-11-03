 #CricketIsEveryonesGame! Harmanpreet Kaur's Special Message With Women's World Cup Trophy Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports#CricketIsEveryonesGame! Harmanpreet Kaur's Special Message With Women's World Cup Trophy Goes Viral

#CricketIsEveryonesGame! Harmanpreet Kaur's Special Message With Women's World Cup Trophy Goes Viral

Harmanpreet's emotions spilled over as she kissed the trophy and embraced her teammates, including an emotional moment where she touched coach Amol Muzumdar’s feet.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian women skipper to win World Cup | Image: BCCI Women/X

Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history as the first captain to lead the Indian women’s cricket team to the ICC Women’s World Cup title. Following the historic win, she shared a heartfelt message that quickly gained traction online.

In a social post, Harmanpreet posed with the World Cup trophy tucked in beside her as she rested in bed, captioning it: “Some dreams are shared by a billion people. That’s why cricket is everyone’s game. #CricketIsEveryonesGame.”

Read Also
00:00! Harmanpreet Kaur Completes Historic Catch As India Becomes Champions Of The World For First...
article-image

Harmanpreet Kaur fulfills her dream

A historic moment for Indian cricket unfolded as the women’s team claimed their first World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final. The team’s celebrations were intense, with Harmanpreet running around in triumph, and later sharing a quiet, reflective moment with the youngsters.

FPJ Shorts
Pine Labs IPO Creates Buzz, GMP Soars 16%, Subscription Opens November 7 & Closes November 11, Full Details Here
Pine Labs IPO Creates Buzz, GMP Soars 16%, Subscription Opens November 7 & Closes November 11, Full Details Here
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Renewed Hiring Push Centred On Artificial Intelligence-Led Efficiency
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Renewed Hiring Push Centred On Artificial Intelligence-Led Efficiency
UK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines Blocked
UK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines Blocked
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Demands Clean Electoral Rolls Before Maharashtra Local Body Polls - VIDEO
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Demands Clean Electoral Rolls Before Maharashtra Local Body Polls - VIDEO

Her emotions spilled over as she kissed the trophy and embraced her teammates, including an emotional moment where she touched coach Amol Muzumdar’s feet. Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, two stalwarts of Indian women’s cricket, were brought in to hold the Cup, both visibly moved.

Read Also
'Girls Were Not Encouraged': Harmanpreet Kaur's Punjab Village Dances To India's World Cup Win,...
article-image

During the post match presentation Harman also gave insight on how team have been preparing to achieve the glory. She said," Every time, after every World Cup, we were always discussing to cross that line. In the last two years, Amol sir was with the team and he was always telling us to come up with something special, and to keep preparing for the big occasion. We should give credit to the support staff and the BCCI. We did not make too many changes (to our squad), and they really invested in us, and because of everyone, we are standing here. This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier. And our next plan is to make this a habit.

The captain also acknowledged every member of the squad and support staff, underscoring that this achievement belonged to the entire Indian contingent. In a touching exchange, Harmanpreet and her deputy Smriti Mandhana embraced Jhulan Goswami, with Harmanpreet saying, “Didi, Yeh Aapke liye thaa” (Sister, this is for you).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: PM Modi Likely To Meet Indian Team After Victory On Wednesday:...

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: PM Modi Likely To Meet Indian Team After Victory On Wednesday:...

Kranti Gaud To Receive ₹1 Crore Reward From Madhya Pradesh Govt For Winning Women Cricket World...

Kranti Gaud To Receive ₹1 Crore Reward From Madhya Pradesh Govt For Winning Women Cricket World...

Why Pratika Rawal Didn't Receive ICC Women's WC Winner's Medal Despite Being 4th Highest Run-Scorer?...

Why Pratika Rawal Didn't Receive ICC Women's WC Winner's Medal Despite Being 4th Highest Run-Scorer?...

#CricketIsEveryonesGame! Harmanpreet Kaur's Special Message With Women's World Cup Trophy Goes Viral

#CricketIsEveryonesGame! Harmanpreet Kaur's Special Message With Women's World Cup Trophy Goes Viral

Nikhil, Dhinakar Shine In Gorilla Samash Trophy; Amtola Dominates Brahmaputra Volleyball League

Nikhil, Dhinakar Shine In Gorilla Samash Trophy; Amtola Dominates Brahmaputra Volleyball League