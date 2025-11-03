CricketIsEveryonesGame! Harmanpreet Kaur's Special Message With Women's World Cup Trophy Goes Viral

Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian women skipper to win World Cup | Image: BCCI Women/X

Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history as the first captain to lead the Indian women’s cricket team to the ICC Women’s World Cup title. Following the historic win, she shared a heartfelt message that quickly gained traction online.

In a social post, Harmanpreet posed with the World Cup trophy tucked in beside her as she rested in bed, captioning it: “Some dreams are shared by a billion people. That’s why cricket is everyone’s game. #CricketIsEveryonesGame.”

Harmanpreet Kaur fulfills her dream

A historic moment for Indian cricket unfolded as the women’s team claimed their first World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final. The team’s celebrations were intense, with Harmanpreet running around in triumph, and later sharing a quiet, reflective moment with the youngsters.

Her emotions spilled over as she kissed the trophy and embraced her teammates, including an emotional moment where she touched coach Amol Muzumdar’s feet. Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, two stalwarts of Indian women’s cricket, were brought in to hold the Cup, both visibly moved.

During the post match presentation Harman also gave insight on how team have been preparing to achieve the glory. She said," Every time, after every World Cup, we were always discussing to cross that line. In the last two years, Amol sir was with the team and he was always telling us to come up with something special, and to keep preparing for the big occasion. We should give credit to the support staff and the BCCI. We did not make too many changes (to our squad), and they really invested in us, and because of everyone, we are standing here. This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier. And our next plan is to make this a habit.

The captain also acknowledged every member of the squad and support staff, underscoring that this achievement belonged to the entire Indian contingent. In a touching exchange, Harmanpreet and her deputy Smriti Mandhana embraced Jhulan Goswami, with Harmanpreet saying, “Didi, Yeh Aapke liye thaa” (Sister, this is for you).