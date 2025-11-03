00:00! Harmanpreet Kaur Completes Historic Catch As India Becomes Champions Of The World For First Time; Video

The Indian Women's Cricket team entered their name in the history books after winning the World Cup 2025. After years of so close and yet so far moments, the dream was finally achieved in front of a packed house at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The woman in charge of the new champions was none other than Harmanpreet Kaur. What made the win even more special was it came at the stroke of midnight.

With South Africa needing 53 runs of the last 30 balls, Harmanpreet decided to bring in Deepti Sharma to bowl the over. After two dot balls, de Klerk tried to chip the ball to extra cover; however, Harman jogged backwards to complete the catch and bring the crowd on it's feet. During India's innings, Deepti had slammed a valuable half-century (58, 58b, 3x4, 1x6) before taking 5 for 39 in 9.3 overs, making the final her own with both bat and ball

Key points to know from India's historic World up triumph

India are now the 4th different side to win the Women's World Cup. They have joined the likes of Australia (7), England (4), and New Zealand (1).

Mandhana went past Mithali's record for the most runs by an Indian batter in a single edition of the World Cup. With a knock of 45 runs, Mandhana finished her 2025 World Cup with a tally of 434 runs from 9 matches. Mithali managed 409 runs from 9 matches in the 2017 World Cup.

India's 298/7 is the second-highest total in a Women's World Cup final after Australia's 356/5 against England in 2022. India posted their 3rd-highest total in Women's ODIs without a batter getting to a hundred.

Richa finished the 2025 World Cup campaign with 12 sixes. This is the most by an Indian batter in a World Cup edition. Before this, Harmanpreet held the record (11 sixes in 2017).