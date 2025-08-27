'Farak Nahin Padta': Mohammed Shami Unfazed By Allegations Against Him Amid Troubled Marriage With Hasin Jahan; Video

Mohammed Shami. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India seamer Mohammed Shami nonchalantly stated that past allegations regarding his personal life against him doesn't make any difference to him at present. However, the veteran cricketer suggested that he was deeply consumed by hurt when the allegations first surfaced among public circles.

The 34-year-old and his wife went through some ugly chain of events after getting married to Hasin Jahan in July 2014. In 2018, the first allegations of domestic abuse and adultery against Shami surfaced as Jahan and her family lodged an FIR. Jahan had also accused Shami of being involved in match-fixing but none of it was proved. In July 2025, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the veteran cricketer to pay ₹4 lakh to his family, with ₹1.5 to his wife and 2.5 to the daughter.

When asked in an interaction with News24 which allegations hurt him the most, the right-arm seamer responded:

"Ab farak nahin padta." (Doesn't make a difference now.)

He further stated that a human being does get hurt and I won't lie that it didn't, adding:

"Zaroor hurt hota hai insaan, aisa nahin hai. Jhoot bol ke koi farak nahin padta, ki mujhe farak nahin padta. Har insaan ko farak padta hai. Jis profession ne aapko naam diya hai, us profession se farak dalne lag jaaye toh, gadbad ho jaayegi na." (It definitely hurt that time, I won't lie that it didn't. Everyone gets hurt and especially when it affects the profession you're in.)

Watch the below video shared by News24 on X: