Watch: Inside Visuals Of MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

The Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has recently captured the attention of cricket fans nationwide, as new visuals from inside the museum went viral on social media. Named after the former cricket administrator and veteran politician, the museum offers a unique glimpse into India’s rich cricketing history, celebrating the game’s legends and milestones.

Fans were treated to a virtual tour showing the museum’s meticulously curated exhibits, which include memorabilia from iconic matches, trophies, historic photographs, and personal items of legendary Indian cricketers.

The museum also features interactive sections that allow visitors to relive famous cricketing moments through digital installations and video highlights, creating an immersive experience for both young fans and seasoned cricket lovers. The collection is not limited to contemporary players; it spans generations, showcasing the evolution of Indian cricket from its early days to its rise as a global powerhouse.

With Wankhede Stadium already iconic for hosting some of India’s most memorable cricket matches, the addition of the Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum adds another layer of cultural and sporting significance, making it a hub for history, nostalgia, and inspiration.