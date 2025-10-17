 Ascend Girls Shine Bright In ISSO U-14 Football Cup Final; Grit, Skill & Sportsmanship On Full Display In Ahmedabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAscend Girls Shine Bright In ISSO U-14 Football Cup Final; Grit, Skill & Sportsmanship On Full Display In Ahmedabad

Ascend Girls Shine Bright In ISSO U-14 Football Cup Final; Grit, Skill & Sportsmanship On Full Display In Ahmedabad

Both teams fought hard but eventually the game went to penalties after the match ended 1–1 during regulation time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image

The ISSO Under-14 Girls Football Cup came to a thrilling close at Adani International School in Ahmedabad. In a nail biting final, Dhirubhai Ambani International School went on to win the title on penalties against Ascend International School.

Both teams fought hard but eventually the game went to penalties after the match ended 1–1 during regulation time. While Dhirubhai Ambani International School held their nerve, the Ascend girls won the hearts of everyone watching with their fearless play, sharp teamwork, and unwavering spirit. Shri Ram School from Delhi also put in a strong showing, finishing third and claiming the copper Cup.

Their journey to the final was marked by stellar performances and an unrelenting drive, making Ascend International one of the most impressive sides in the tournament.

About ISSO U-14 Football Cup

FPJ Shorts
Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks
Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online
Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online
Viral: 3-Year-Old KBC Promo Is A Prediction Of Ishit Bhatt's Episode With Amitabh Bachchan; Watch Video
Viral: 3-Year-Old KBC Promo Is A Prediction Of Ishit Bhatt's Episode With Amitabh Bachchan; Watch Video

The competition saw schools across nation taking part in the event, which was a testament to the growing enthusiasm for football among young girls in India. The matches were fast, physical, and full of heart. The ISSO Cup wasn’t just a competition it was a statement. A statement that girls’ football in India is growing stronger with every kick, tackle, and goal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'When Somebody Kicks Your A*s...': Novak Djokovic's Hilarious Remark After Losing To Jannik Sinner...

'When Somebody Kicks Your A*s...': Novak Djokovic's Hilarious Remark After Losing To Jannik Sinner...

Ascend Girls Shine Bright In ISSO U-14 Football Cup Final; Grit, Skill & Sportsmanship On Full...

Ascend Girls Shine Bright In ISSO U-14 Football Cup Final; Grit, Skill & Sportsmanship On Full...

Ascend Girls Shine Bright In ISSO U-14 Football Cup Final; Grit, Skill & Sportsmanship On Full...

Ascend Girls Shine Bright In ISSO U-14 Football Cup Final; Grit, Skill & Sportsmanship On Full...

Ranji Trophy 2025: Sanju Samson Follows Asia Cup Heroics With Blazing Fifty Against Maharashtra;...

Ranji Trophy 2025: Sanju Samson Follows Asia Cup Heroics With Blazing Fifty Against Maharashtra;...

'There Were Days When...': Ex-RCB Cricketer & Virat Kohli's Teammate Shares His Story On Battle With...

'There Were Days When...': Ex-RCB Cricketer & Virat Kohli's Teammate Shares His Story On Battle With...