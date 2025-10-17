Ascend Girls Shine Bright In ISSO U-14 Football Cup Final; Grit, Skill & Sportsmanship On Full Display In Ahmedabad

The ISSO Under-14 Girls Football Cup came to a thrilling close at Adani International School in Ahmedabad. In a nail biting final, Dhirubhai Ambani International School went on to win the title on penalties against Ascend International School.

Both teams fought hard but eventually the game went to penalties after the match ended 1–1 during regulation time. While Dhirubhai Ambani International School held their nerve, the Ascend girls won the hearts of everyone watching with their fearless play, sharp teamwork, and unwavering spirit. Shri Ram School from Delhi also put in a strong showing, finishing third and claiming the copper Cup.

Their journey to the final was marked by stellar performances and an unrelenting drive, making Ascend International one of the most impressive sides in the tournament.

About ISSO U-14 Football Cup

The competition saw schools across nation taking part in the event, which was a testament to the growing enthusiasm for football among young girls in India. The matches were fast, physical, and full of heart. The ISSO Cup wasn’t just a competition it was a statement. A statement that girls’ football in India is growing stronger with every kick, tackle, and goal.