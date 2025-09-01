Sportvot x FPJ: Bengal Tiger Crowned Champions In Thrilling 9th Jaipur Yogasana Premier League Finale

The grand finale of the 9th Jaipur Yogasana Premier League, held at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, witnessed an extraordinary display of strength, flexibility, and precision as Bengal Tiger emerged champions after an intense contest against Maratha Sena.

The final opened with the Kandasana round, where Asmi & Mrunmay of Maratha Sena took an early lead by defeating Rankita & Swarnali of Bengal Tiger 1-0. The Bengal side struck back in the Paripurn Marjariasana round, where Sai & Ruchita of Maratha Sena drew 1-1 with Sayan & Kaushik, keeping the contest finely balanced.

In the Ek-Pad-Vamdev-Chakrasana round, Maratha Sena’s Siddhi & Mrunmay delivered a strong performance, winning 2-1 against Swarnali & Rankita, regaining momentum for their team. The Mulabandhasana round saw another neck-to-neck battle, with Siddhi & Ruchita tying 2-2 against Kaushik & Sanjiv, as Bengal Tiger refused to back down.

The turning point came in the Kati-Badh-Vishvamitrasana round, where Swarnali & Rankita of Bengal Tiger edged past Siddhi & Asmi with a 3-2 victory, leveling the overall contest. Momentum stayed with Bengal as the Purnlikrasana round ended 3-3 between Sai & Ruchita and Swarnali & Rankita, intensifying the pressure.

In the decisive final stretches, Bengal Tiger pulled ahead. The Gokhil-Sraj-Bhujangasana round saw Kaushik & Abhinayu clinch a narrow 4-3 win against Asmi & Mrunmay, followed by a commanding 5-3 triumph in the Purn Gokhilasana round, once again courtesy of Kaushik & Abhinayu against Sai & Ruchita.

With their resilience and precision under pressure, Bengal Tiger sealed the championship title, overcoming Maratha Sena in a thrilling finale that went down to the wire. The event not only showcased the competitive spirit of Yogasana but also highlighted its blend of athleticism, balance, and artistry, leaving the audience inspired and mesmerized.