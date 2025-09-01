'One Of My Favourite Memories...': Former Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Shares Emotional Throwback Post With Jonny Bairstow

Image: Jonny Bairstow/Instagram

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star David Warner took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt post about one of his most cherished moments during his time with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. The Australian opener posted a photo alongside his then-teammate Jonny Bairstow, recalling their electric partnership during the 2019 IPL season.

"One of my favourite memories when I was with Hyderabad was this incredible partnership. The atmosphere that afternoon in such ridiculous heat was amazing. I never forget the fans of my favourite place in India Hyderabad. Jonny Bairstow, what’s was yours, besides winning?" Warner wrote in the caption.

The image and caption quickly captured the attention of fans, especially those from Hyderabad, many of whom fondly remember the explosive Warner-Bairstow duo that once dominated IPL scoreboards.

Beyond cricketing numbers, Warner’s message stood out for the emotional connection he expressed toward Hyderabad and its fans. Over the years, Warner had become not just a star player for SRH but also a fan favourite, often seen engaging with supporters, trying local languages, and celebrating festivals online.

While Warner tagged Jonny Bairstow in the post and playfully asked him to share his favourite Hyderabad memory "besides winning", fans are now eagerly waiting for the English wicketkeeper-batter’s reply. The camaraderie between the two, both on and off the field, remains a highlight of their time at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Pantastic Moment! Alastair Cook And David Warner Hilariously Attempt To Play Rishabh Pant's Iconic Paddle Sweep Shot; Video

During the Hundred tournament, former England captain Alastair Cook and Australian star David Warner tried to imitate Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant’s trademark paddle sweep shot. Known for its unique flair, the shot involves getting down on one knee and then rolling over after playing the ball, showcasing Pant’s fearless and inventive batting style.

Cook and Warner, at different times during the tournament, playfully attempted this difficult stroke, highlighting their admiration for Pant’s unorthodox approach. While neither pulled off the move perfectly, their efforts brought smiles and showcased the impact Pant’s style has had on top international cricketers.

The paddle sweep has become a signature shot for Pant, combining agility, creativity, and audacity, and is increasingly influencing players worldwide. Both Cook and Warner’s attempts underscore the growing global recognition of Pant’s dynamic batting techniques.