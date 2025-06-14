 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ex-Aussie Opener David Warner Makes Strong Statement After Tragic Incident
Retired Australian cricketer David Warner has vowed to never fly by Air India ever again after the devastating crash that killed over 200 people. Warner posted a story on his official Instagram account expressing grief for those who lost their loved ones and stated that he would not use the airline service again.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
David Warner. | (Image Credits: X)

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carried 242 people that comprised 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The flight took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport in London. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar had flown the plane and the aircraft took off at 1:38, crashing five minutes after that and crashed into B.J. Medical College.

David Warner's Instagram story. | (Credits: X)

Emergency services rushed to the scene immediately, with seven fire engines also storming onto the spot to take control of the situation. Chilling visuals of the same surfaced on social media as a ball of fire emerged as soon as the plane crashed.

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat among the people who died

Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released a statement that said:

"Air India, B787 Dreamliner aircraft, Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick) airport, had crashed into a residential area (Meghani Nagar), taking off at 1:38 PM, and crashed 5 minutes after takeoff. Directorate of Airworthiness (DAW), Assistant Directors of Airworthiness (ADAW) and one Flight Operations Inspector (FOI) already in Ahmedabad for some other task. They are getting details."

As per India Today, the passenger list had comprised 169 Indians, including ex Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life.

