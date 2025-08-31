125th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat: 'Natural Disasters Testing Country, Causing Grief To Every Indian,' Says PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', expressed anuguish over the ongoing natural disasters in the country, mentioning that these incidents have "saddened" every Indian.

Addressing the 125th edition of his monthly radio address, PM Modi noted that in the present monsoon season, natural disasters are testing the country and has left homes torn apart, fields submerged, and entire families destroyed.

PM Modi's Statement

"In this monsoon season, natural disasters are testing the country. In the last few weeks we have witnessed massive havoc caused by floods and landslides. Homes torn apart, fields submerged, entire families destroyed. The relentless surge of water swept away bridges-roads got washed away, and people's lives were in danger. These incidents have brought grief to every Indian. The pain of the families who lost their loved ones is shared by all of us," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister hailed the contributions of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and other security forces, who have been working day and night in the relief efforts following floods and landslides.

PM Modi stated that the relief work were boosted with the help of thermal technology and sniffer dogs and the relief material was delivered through helicopters.

"Wherever there was a crisis, our NDRF-SDRF personnel and other security forces worked day and night to save people. The soldiers also took the help of technology. Efforts were made to speed up relief work with the help of thermal cameras, live detectors, sniffer dogs and drone surveillance. During this, relief material was delivered by helicopters and the injured were airlifted. Armed Forces came forward to help in times of disaster. Local people, social workers, doctors, administration - everyone made every possible effort in this hour of crisis. I heartily thank every such citizen who prioritized humanity in these difficult times," he said.

Union Minister JP Nadda listened to the PM's address in Mumbai, meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, along with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, did so in the national capital.

The monsoon has caused significant devastation across various parts of India since its onset. States such as Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have been severely affected by heavy rainfall, leading to floods, landslides, and flash floods.

On August 26, a devastating landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, claiming more than 30 lives and injuring 20 others. The disaster struck when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

In Himachal Pradesh, as of August 28, continuous torrential monsoon rains have led to the blockage of 534 roads, while 1,184 electricity distribution transformers have been disrupted.

The statewide death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, flash floods and house collapses has risen to 310.

