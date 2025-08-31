'Why Target Me, Ask Thieves': Delhi Man 'Assaulted' By Police For Sitting Outside His Own House Late Night | X/@kumarsaagar

New Delhi: A video from Delhi's Ashok Vihar has gone viral on social media, featuring two police personnel assaulting a young man in public.



The incident drew sharp reactions online, with questions raised over the conduct of the cops. Have a look at it here:

Altercation Outside Victim’s Home



According to a report by Aaj Tak, the young man was sitting outside his house when approached by the police. Upon being asked why he was there, he reportedly replied that it was his home and that the real questions should be directed at thieves roaming late at night. The exchange is said to have angered the policemen, who then proceeded to beat him.



No Police Statement Yet



The video, which continues to spread across platforms, has intensified criticism of the Delhi Police. However, at the time of writing this report, the police have not released an official statement regarding the incident or the action being taken against the personnel involved.



The footage, widely shared by social media users, has once again drawn attention to concerns over policing practices in the capital.