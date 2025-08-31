Women Perform Obscene Dance At Vinayaka Mandapam In Chittoor; Organisers Booked- VIDEO

A shocking video showing women performing obscene dances at a Vinayaka Chavithi celebration has emerged from Chittoor district, triggering widespread condemnation on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred at Vinayaka mandapams in Vadduru village, Palamaner mandal, where local youth allegedly forced women from a recording dance group to perform semi-nude dances to movie songs. The disturbing footage quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from devotees and Hindu organisations.

The controversy has erupted during the sacred Vinayaka Navratri period, when devotees across the country celebrate with devotion, offering prayers twice daily and maintaining strict religious discipline. Many faithful observers abstain from alcohol and meat during this holy time, making the incident particularly offensive to religious sentiments.

Local residents expressed strong objections to the vulgar performances conducted in front of the sacred Ganapati mandal. Following complaints, police swiftly responded by taking both the organising youth and the female dancers into custody.

Authorities have registered cases against the organisers as investigations continue into this controversial breach of religious sanctity during one of Hinduism's most revered festivals.