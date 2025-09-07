Lunar Eclipse 2025: When And Where To Watch 'Blood Moon' In India

Representative image | Canva

India is set to witness a stunning celestial phenomenon this weekend as a total lunar eclipse, popularly called the "Blood Moon", will grace the night sky on September 7-8, 2025. For skywatchers across the country, this rare event promises a spectacular show as the Moon soaks in hues of deep red and orange during the peak eclipse phase. It will also be the longest lunar eclipse visible from India this year, lasting for over four and a half hours.

Let’s break down what makes this eclipse special, when and where you can see it, and what exactly causes the dramatic "Blood Moon" effect.

Representative Image

What is a Blood Moon?

A Blood Moon isn’t a different kind of moon, but rather a phenomenon that occurs during a total lunar eclipse. During the eclipse, Earth positions itself directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface. However, instead of going completely dark, the Moon takes on a reddish tone.

This happens because Earth's atmosphere bends and filters sunlight, allowing the longer red wavelengths to reach the Moon while blocking out the shorter blue ones. The result is a coppery or blood-red glow, a natural optical marvel that gives the event its eerie nickname.

Lunar Eclipse 2025 timing in India

As per Drik Panchang, here are the key timings for the eclipse:

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 9:58 PM IST on September 7

Partial Eclipse Begins: Around 10:01 PM IST

Total Eclipse (Blood Moon phase) Starts: 11:00 PM IST

Maximum Eclipse: 11:42 PM IST

Total Eclipse Ends: 12:22 AM IST on September 8

Entire Eclipse Ends: 1:26 AM IST on September 8

The Blood Moon phase, the main attraction, will last for approximately 1 hour and 22 minutes, giving observers ample time to catch the best views.

Representative Image

Where can you watch the Blood Moon in India?

The total lunar eclipse will be visible across all parts of India, provided the skies remain clear. From the bustling metros of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad to more rural areas, everyone will have a chance to witness this celestial show.

You don’t need telescopes or special glasses as lunar eclipses are perfectly safe to view with the naked eye. A pair of binoculars or a telescope might enhance the detail, but even casual viewers can enjoy the red-hued Moon without any equipment.

Tips for the best viewing experience

Find a clear, open sky: Parks, rooftops, or fields away from tall buildings or trees offer better visibility.

Avoid light pollution: The darker your surroundings, the more vivid the Blood Moon will appear.

Head to higher ground: Places with high elevation or dry climates, like parts of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, or the Western Ghats, can provide crystal-clear views with minimal atmospheric distortion.

Photography tip: Use a tripod and long-exposure settings to capture the rich crimson tones. Locations with clear air can enhance the Moon’s deep red color and even reveal nearby stars or planets.