 Sutak Kaal Of Chandra Grahan 2025 Begins In India: Things To Avoid During This Inauspicious Period
Sutak Kaal refers to the period before a lunar or solar eclipse that is considered spiritually sensitive and impure.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Lunar Eclipse 2025: 5-Hour Celestial Spectacle To Begin Tomorrow Night Across India | Photo: Representative Image

The night sky will witness a spectacular celestial event as the last lunar eclipse of 2025, or Chandra Grahan, unfolds today, September 7. Visible across India, this eclipse is not just an astronomical phenomenon but also holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu culture. It marks the final opportunity for eclipse viewing in the country until March 2026, making it a rare and special occasion for both stargazers and spiritual practitioners.

Chandra Grahan 2025

Chandra Grahan 2025 | File image

Lunar Eclipse 2025 date and time in India, as per Drik Panchang:

Lunar Eclipse Begins: 9:58 PM (IST), September 7

Maximum Eclipse: 11:42 PM

Total Eclipse Ends: 12:22 AM (IST), September 8

Lunar Eclipse Ends: 1:26 AM, September 8

Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, Time & Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse On September 7 In India
article-image

What is Sutak Kaal?

Sutak Kaal refers to the period before a lunar or solar eclipse that is considered spiritually sensitive and impure. According to Hindu scriptures, the Earth’s atmosphere is believed to be contaminated during this time, and therefore certain rituals and activities are avoided to protect one’s physical and spiritual well-being. The period is observed with caution, prayer, and self-discipline.

Sutak Kaal timing in India

Since the eclipse is visible in India, the Sutak period, a traditional time of religious caution, will be observed. Below are Sutak Kaal timings as per Drik Panchang:

Sutak Begins: 12:19 PM, September 7

Sutak Ends: 1:26 AM, September 8

For Children, Elderly & Sick: Starts at 6:36 PM, September 7, and Ends at 1:26 AM, September 8

Lunar Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse | space.com

Things to avoid during Sutak Kaal

Cooking or eating freshly prepared food is discouraged once Sutak begins.

Events like weddings, naming ceremonies, religious rituals, and havans are avoided.

Pregnant women are advised to stay indoors during the eclipse.

Temples remain closed and no worship or touching of idols is conducted.

It is advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the eclipse.

Any food already prepared should be kept covered and not consumed.

