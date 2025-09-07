 Pitru Paksha 2025: Know Date, Significance, Meaning, Rituals And More About Shradh
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Pitru Paksha 2025 | Photo Credit: X/ @adithya

Pitru Paksha is also known as Shradh Paksha in Hinduism. It is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to remembering and honouring one’s ancestors. It is believed that during this time, the souls of departed ancestors visit the earth to bless their descendants when rituals are performed with sincerity and devotion.

Date in 2025

According to Drik Panchang, it will be observed on Sunday, September 07, 2025.

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 11:38 PM on September 07, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 09:11 PM on September 08, 2025

Meaning & significance

The word Pitru means ancestors, and Paksha refers to a fortnight. This period is considered highly sacred. The day allows families to express gratitude, seek forgiveness, and ensure peace for their departed loved ones. Hindus believe that performing Shradh rituals helps liberate the souls of ancestors, granting them satisfaction in the afterlife and blessings for the family’s well-being, prosperity, and protection from obstacles.

Rituals of Pitru Paksha

The main ritual performed is Shradh, which involves offering pind daan (rice balls mixed with sesame seeds, barley, and ghee) to the departed souls. Tarpan, a ritual of offering water with sesame seeds and prayers, is also carried out on riverbanks or sacred water bodies. Devotees prepare simple vegetarian meals, often including kheer, rice, dal, and pumpkin, which are offered to Brahmins and crows, believed to be messengers of the ancestors. Acts of charity like donating clothes, food, or money are also considered important during this period.

About Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha 2025 is a reminder of the eternal bond between the living and the departed. By performing Shradh rituals with devotion, families not only honor their ancestors but also invite blessings, harmony, and prosperity into their lives.

