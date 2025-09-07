Sara Tendulkar Opens Up About Her PCOS Struggle: Says, 'It Really Affected My Confidence'

Sara Tendulkar | Twitter

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has always been vocal about her health and wellness journey. Recently, she shared her personal experience of dealing with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), a common hormonal disorder affecting women of reproductive age. PCOS is known to cause irregular menstrual cycles, acne, weight fluctuations, and in some cases, ovarian cysts.

Sara revealed that her struggle with PCOS began during her school days when stubborn acne first appeared. The condition affected her self-confidence to the extent that she avoided stepping out without makeup.

How support and guidance helped her heal

While she tried several treatments initially, Sara credits her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, a doctor by profession, for guiding her toward the right medical specialists. With expert advice, as she told NDTV, Sara shifted her focus to nutrition, strength training, and small but consistent lifestyle changes instead of relying on quick fixes.

She emphasised that patience and having a strong support system were crucial in her recovery journey. By committing to healthy habits, Sara was eventually able to manage and even reverse the symptoms of PCOS.

Lifestyle habits that made a difference

Sara believes that consistency is key when it comes to managing PCOS. On her Instagram, she often shares glimpses of her daily routine with followers. Her mornings typically begin with water, a handful of nuts, matcha tea, and black tea before heading to her workout sessions.

Even on days packed with commitments, she ensures some form of movement, whether it’s a workout or a simple 15-minute walk. Along with physical activity, she highlights the importance of stress management and self-compassion.

The 27-year-old feels it is important for young women to talk openly about PCOS, seek medical help, and not feel ashamed of their condition. By prioritising her well-being and focusing on long-term lifestyle changes, Sara not only improved her hormonal health but also her overall physical and mental fitness.

Understanding PCOS: A wider concern

According to health experts, PCOS affects nearly one in five Indian women of reproductive age, making awareness around the condition extremely important. Doctors suggest that apart from medical intervention, sustainable lifestyle practices such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, and mindfulness techniques can significantly help in managing symptoms.

Sara Tendulkar’s story is a reminder that while PCOS can be challenging, it is manageable with the right approach. Her openness about her journey encourages women to break the silence around hormonal health and focus on holistic well-being rather than short-term solutions.