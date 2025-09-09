Bhopal Power Cut September 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pushpa Nagar, LIG Quarter & More, Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal power department has announced scheduled power cuts on 10th September 2025 in various areas of the city. These interruptions are necessary to carry out important departmental maintenance work.

Residents in the affected zones are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

Areas: Pushpa Nagar, LIG Quarter, Kabristan, 80 Feet Road, Rest House, MPEB Office, Garam Gaddha Road, Nagar Nigam Office, Kammu ka Bagh, Mahamai ka Bagh, Petrol Pump, etc.

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Areas: Technology Park, A-Sector, Muskan Parisar, Muskan Hospital, Sagar Avenue, Indus Park, Bhawani Dham Phase I & II, Sunita Tower, Bonnie Foi School, Santoshi Vihar, ISRO Guest House, Narela Shankri, etc.

Time: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Areas: Indraprasth, Suncity, Indravihar, Aditya Avenue, Data Colony, Huj House, Manuabhan Tekri

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Areas: Panchwati Colony, Park No. 1, 2, 3, Nirmal Residency, Bhopal Girls School

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Areas: Parashar Colony, Sterling Green View Phase 1, Amaltas Phase 1, Herambh Homes, Deepark Society, Aranyawali Housing, Bhumika Parisar, Sagar Garden, Amrakunj, Chatrapati Jhuggi, etc.

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Areas: Sarvdharam A-Sector, B-Sector, Damkheda, Chlorin Plant, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sai Hills, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

These power cuts are part of necessary maintenance to improve electricity supply reliability and safety. Residents are requested to stay prepared and cooperate during the scheduled time. The power department apologizes for the inconvenience caused and assures that work will be completed as quickly as possible.