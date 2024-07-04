Yug Purush Dham Ashram Tragedy: Div Commissioner Deepak Singh Orders To Improve Water, Nutrition, Health & Basic Facilities

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh held a meeting of officials of various departments in view of the seriousness of sudden death of mentally-challenged children of Yug Purush Dham Ashram of the city. He instructed PHE, IMC officials to immediately make necessary arrangements related to drinking water while checking water sources and drinking water of the ashram.

Divisional Commissioner Singh instructed MGM Medical College Dean, Deputy Director Health Services and CMHO to ensure regular health check-up of the children by conducting immediate health check-up of every child living in the ashram. He instructed to submit a report after seriously investigating the causes of the incident.

He directed that necessary steps should be taken for nutrition, health and cleanliness of the children in the ashram. Proper arrangements for kitchen, food, floor in the building, toilets, children's clothes, bedding etc. in the ashram should be improved at hygiene level. Sanitization action should be ensured along with better cleaning system of the ashram. Immediate action should be ensured on the instructions. Negligence will not be tolerated at any level.

He also directed to submit necessary information related to transferring some children of Yug Purush Dham Ashram to other institutions operating in the district. Additional Collector Roshan Rai, Dean of MGM College Dr Sanjay Dixit along with divisional officers of Women and Child Development Department, Social Justice, PHE, IMC and other departments were present in the meeting.

Drive to check kitchen and water source

Collector Asheesh Singh has given instructions to check the quality of hostels, ashrams and coaching institutes including such institutions where a large number of people eat in common kitchens and whose source of drinking water is also common.

All SDMs of the district will conduct investigation in their respective areas within 7 days and submit report to the Collector. Apart from the SDM, the investigation team will include health officer of the IMC, food safety officer and health department officials in the urban area. In view of some recent incidents of food poisoning and other types of infections, Collector Singh issued an order.