MP Divyang Children Shelter Home Tragedy: Management Concealed Info, Conditions Were Worse From June 27

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of unfortunate deaths of 5 divyang children including one death caused due to epilepsy and hospitalisation of 49 special children of Shri Yugpurush Dham Bhodhik Vikas Kendra (a shelter home of mentally-retarded children), gross carelessness of secretary and director have been found-out. They also concealed information of getting ill children even from June 27, while came to the fore on July 2. The condition of cleanliness in the shelter home was worst, which may lead to infection there.

These are basic findings presented in the interim report filed by a probe team, which was constituted by Collector Asheesh Singh following the breaking of the incident of deaths of children on Tuesday. The committee submitted its interim report in just 24 hours. ADM Gourav Benal is the head of the probe panel, while Dr Sandhya Vyas, Joint Director of Women and Child Development Department is secretary of the committee. Two members of the committee are Dr Preeti Malpani, HOD of paediatrician department and Suprintendent of Chhacha Nehru Children Hospital and Dr Shreelekha Joshi, senior paediatrician.

The committee did through investigation of the Ashram on Wednesday and filed its interim report to Collector Singh by late Wednesday evening. Gross unhygienic condition was found in the entire ashram. That might have cropped-up infection there. The shelter home operators concealed the information about deteriorating health condition of children of the ashram. Fact is that the conditions began getting worse from June 27 and a death was reported on June 30, while the information came to the fore on July 2.

The operators neither informed the district administration nor Women and Child Development Department. They simply informed police and conducted post-mortem of a child who died on June 30. In the whole case, the managing committee particularly, secretary and operator of the ashram are held responsible for carelessnessí, official sources informed this correspondent.