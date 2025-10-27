MP News: Police Seize ₹1.17 Crore Consignment After Midnight Chase In Aalirajpur; ₹92.8 Lakh Liquor Seized From Truck, Driver Flees |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali Police of Aalirajpur made a major seizure early Monday, confiscating a truck carrying illegal liquor worth Rs 92.8 lakh. Including the truck’s value, the total seizure is estimated at Rs 1.17 crore. Police have registered a case under sections 34(2) and 46 of the Excise Act and launched an investigation into the smuggling network.

According to police, around 2am on Monday, a patrol team received a tip-off that a truck (RJ09 GD 7262) loaded with liquor was approaching the city from Ambua Road. Acting on the information, Kotwali police in-charge inspector Sonu Sitole set up a checking point at Undwa Fata. Soon, a truck matching the description was spotted.

When signalled to stop, the driver attempted to speed away but fled after abandoning the vehicle in the dark. Police secured the truck and found it packed with 1,450 crates of liquor, totalling 13,050 bulk litres, including Goa Whiskey. The seized items were brought to the station, samples sealed and sent for testing.

The operation was led by inspector Sitole with the assistance of sub-inspector Sunil Rande and over a dozen officers. Police are probing the source and intended destination of the liquor consignment and searching for the absconding driver.