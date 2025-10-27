 MP News: Police Seize ₹1.17 Crore Consignment After Midnight Chase In Aalirajpur; ₹92.8 Lakh Liquor Seized From Truck, Driver Flees
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Police Seize ₹1.17 Crore Consignment After Midnight Chase In Aalirajpur; ₹92.8 Lakh Liquor Seized From Truck, Driver Flees

MP News: Police Seize ₹1.17 Crore Consignment After Midnight Chase In Aalirajpur; ₹92.8 Lakh Liquor Seized From Truck, Driver Flees

Kotwali Police of Aalirajpur made a major seizure early Monday, confiscating a truck carrying illegal liquor worth Rs 92.8 lakh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Police Seize ₹1.17 Crore Consignment After Midnight Chase In Aalirajpur; ₹92.8 Lakh Liquor Seized From Truck, Driver Flees |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali Police of Aalirajpur made a major seizure early Monday, confiscating a truck carrying illegal liquor worth Rs 92.8 lakh. Including the truck’s value, the total seizure is estimated at Rs 1.17 crore. Police have registered a case under sections 34(2) and 46 of the Excise Act and launched an investigation into the smuggling network.

According to police, around 2am on Monday, a patrol team received a tip-off that a truck (RJ09 GD 7262) loaded with liquor was approaching the city from Ambua Road. Acting on the information, Kotwali police in-charge inspector Sonu Sitole set up a checking point at Undwa Fata. Soon, a truck matching the description was spotted.

Read Also
MP News: First Sawari Of Baba Mahakal During Kartik-Agahan Month Taken Out With Royal Splendor In...
article-image

When signalled to stop, the driver attempted to speed away but fled after abandoning the vehicle in the dark. Police secured the truck and found it packed with 1,450 crates of liquor, totalling 13,050 bulk litres, including Goa Whiskey. The seized items were brought to the station, samples sealed and sent for testing.

The operation was led by inspector Sitole with the assistance of sub-inspector Sunil Rande and over a dozen officers. Police are probing the source and intended destination of the liquor consignment and searching for the absconding driver.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism And Mismanagement Mount
Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism And Mismanagement Mount
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Operate 1,150 Additional Buses For Kartik Ekadashi Pilgrimage In Pandharpur; Special Facilities Announced For Devotees
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Operate 1,150 Additional Buses For Kartik Ekadashi Pilgrimage In Pandharpur; Special Facilities Announced For Devotees
Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Vigilance Awareness Week With Anti-Corruption Pledge
Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Vigilance Awareness Week With Anti-Corruption Pledge
Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host Exclusive Meet-And-Greet & Book Signing With Author Amish Tripathi On Nov 1
Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host Exclusive Meet-And-Greet & Book Signing With Author Amish Tripathi On Nov 1

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Land Pooling For Simhastha Put On Hold; Efforts Are Being Made To Get The Farmers’...

MP News: Land Pooling For Simhastha Put On Hold; Efforts Are Being Made To Get The Farmers’...

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks High Court, Govt Reply On District Judges’ Retirement Age Plea

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks High Court, Govt Reply On District Judges’ Retirement Age Plea

MP News: State Moving Towards Akhari Salaam To Naxals, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Balaghat

MP News: State Moving Towards Akhari Salaam To Naxals, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Balaghat

MP News: Police Seize ₹1.17 Crore Consignment After Midnight Chase In Aalirajpur; ₹92.8 Lakh...

MP News: Police Seize ₹1.17 Crore Consignment After Midnight Chase In Aalirajpur; ₹92.8 Lakh...

MP News: First Sawari Of Baba Mahakal During Kartik-Agahan Month Taken Out With Royal Splendor In...

MP News: First Sawari Of Baba Mahakal During Kartik-Agahan Month Taken Out With Royal Splendor In...