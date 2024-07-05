MP: Superstition At Khandwa District Hospital's Doorstep, Tantrik's Exorcism Ends In Tragedy

Representational image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident that unfolded on the doorstep of Khandwa District Hospital, an exorcist (Tantrik) was found performing an alleged exorcism on a patient, leading to the patient's death.

Despite the presence of medical staff and bystanders, the incident went unchecked, raising serious questions about the prevalence of superstition in critical medical scenarios.

On Tuesday night, Amar Singh alias Kallu, a resident of Matapur in the Khalwa area, was brought to the district hospital by ambulance around 10 pm, suffering from a bloated stomach and severe pain. However, instead of being taken directly to the doctor, Amar Singh was made to sit near the hospital gate, where an alleged Tantrik Baba began performing an exorcism.

Eyewitnesses, including hospital employees, watched the drama unfold as silent spectators, not intervening in the Tantrik's activities. Eventually, Amar Singh was taken on a stretcher to the on-duty doctor, but it was too late; he died shortly after reaching medical care.

The video of the entire incident has gone viral, yet the health department remains oblivious to the event. The situation highlights the disturbing persistence of superstitious practices even in medical emergencies.

Read Also MP Govt To Introduce Tough Law Against Illegal Colonies Amid Legislative Assembly Debate On Nursing...

When contacted, Dr Sanjeev Dixit, in-charge civil surgeon, district hospital, Khandwa, said, "There is no information about the sorcery being done on the patient in the hospital. The family was not able to take the body to the village, so a vehicle has been provided to the relatives."

Meanwhile, this incident underscores the urgent need for awareness and intervention to combat superstitious practices, especially in critical healthcare environments where timely medical intervention is crucial for saving lives.