MP: 16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death By One-Sided Lover; Suspect On The Run

According to information, they both were close friends, and the boy had feelings for her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her alleged lover in Jabalpur on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Kulon village, under the Charagwa police station in Jabalpur. The minor girl identified as Riya Patel was stabbed repeatedly by her lover named Ishu Patel.

On Thursday afternoon, Ishu arrived at Ria's home armed with a knife and repeatedly stabbed her. Despite efforts to rush her to the hospital, Ria succumbed to her injuries before they could reach medical assistance.

Following the attack, Ishu fled to the nearby forest. And, upon receiving information about the incident, the police quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation in the forest. However, they had not managed to apprehend him by late evening.

The exact reason for the act has not yet been identified and the police are trying to investigate the same.

Ria's body was immediately sent for a post-mortem examination at the medical hospital. The police suspect that this tragic incident was driven by one-sided love and are actively searching for the accused and investigating about the sequence of events that led to this tragic incident.

