WATCH: 'Modi Ji Ab Toh Road Banwa Do, Puri 29 Seat...,' Sidhi Woman Complains About Poor Roads In Her Area, Appeals To Make Video Viral

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi is being widely circulated on social media, where a woman can be seen drawing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention to the poor condition of the roads in her area. She emphasised that no action was taken to fix the torn roads, despite the BJP winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

According to information, the married woman is identified as Shivani Sahu, a resident of Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. It appears she was commuting on a bike with a man when the awful road made their commute difficult. The pothole-laden road turned their path so challenging that she was forced to record the video, appealing to all to make it viral until it reaches PM Modi.

#WATCH | MP: 'Modi Ji Ab Toh Road Banwa Do, Humne Puri 29 Seat Jitwayi Hain,' Sidhi Woman Appeals To PM#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/coE5VHkDJZ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 4, 2024

'We made you win all 29 seats Modi ji...'

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "Humare yahan road bahut kharab hain (Our roads are in terrible condition). Humne 29 ki 29 seat jeeta di, lekin dekhiye humare roads ka haal (We won all 29 seats for the ruling party, but look at the state of our roads). Humare yahan ke log MP aur MLA se mil chuke hain, lekin koi sunwai nahi hui (People from our area have met with MPs and MLAs, but no one listens)."

She then shows the surrounding area, highlighting the poor condition of the roads, and adds, "Jungle area hone ka matlab yeh nahi ki humein acchi roads nahi chahiye (Just because it is a rural area doesn't mean we don't need good roads)."

'Meri video Modi Ji tak pahuchni chahiye'

The woman continues to stress the importance of proper infrastructure, saying, "Chahe jungle area ho, humein roads toh chahiye hi (Even if it's a jungle area, we still need roads)." She concludes her plea with a direct message to the Prime Minister: "Mera video, meri baat Modi Ji tak pahuchni chahiye (My video, my message, should reach Modi Ji). Please listen to us."

The video has sparked conversations and brought attention to the infrastructure issues in Sidhi. Many viewers have expressed their support for the woman's appeal, urging the authorities to take immediate action. The video not only highlights the poor condition of the roads but also reflects the broader issue of proper infrastructure in rural areas.