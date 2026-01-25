MP News: MPPGCL Awards Prizes For Best-Performing Thermal, Hydro Power Plants In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state-owned Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has announced the Best Power House Annual Awards for thermal and hydro power plants under its division.

These awards are presented annually to encourage personnel working in thermal and hydropower plants for outstanding performance, to elevate technical efficiency to new heights, and to strengthen the spirit of healthy competition.

MPPGCL managing director Manjeet Singh will present these awards at a function to be held at the company’s headquarters in Jabalpur.

While the Chachai unit receives the ‘Longest Running Power House Award,’ the Amarkantak Thermal Power Station Chachai (ATPS) Unit No. 4, with a capacity of 210 MW, will be awarded a permanent shield and a cash prize of R 5 lakh as the unit with the longest continuous operation.

Unit No. 4 of Amarkantak Thermal Power Station, Chachai, set an excellent example of technical discipline, meticulous maintenance, and efficient operations, ensuring uninterrupted power generation throughout the year. The unit achieved a remarkable milestone in the power generation history of not only the company but also the entire state by establishing a unique record of continuous operation for 482 days.

The Best Power Station Complex Award went to Sarni-Satpura Thermal Power Station, Sarni (STPS), which will be awarded the Best Power Station Complex Award for its overall performance, well-organized complex management, and long-term maintenance of power generation capacity.

The ‘Best Fire Brigade Award’ was given to Singaji Thermal Power Station, Khandwa’s (SSTPS) fire brigade. The award was given for the fire brigade’s high level of preparedness, continuous training, quick response capability, and outstanding contribution in ensuring the safety of plant assets and human life.

The power plant will receive a permanent shield and a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh.

The cash prize awarded to the power plants will be used for strengthening community facilities, employee welfare and developmental activities in the respective power plant premises.