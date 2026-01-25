 MP News: Devotees Throng Grand Rath Yatra To Mark Narmada Prakat Utsav In Jabalpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Devotees Throng Grand Rath Yatra To Mark Narmada Prakat Utsav In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Rath Yatra (chariot procession) was taken out from Rait Naka to Umaghat along the banks of river Narmada, on Maa Narmada’s Prakat Utsav in Jabalpur on Sunday. 

The procession was led by State Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh and several prominent saints and monks, including Swami Kalikanand, Swami Girishanand and Jagadguru Swami Narsinghdevacharya.

During the procession, BJP workers and devotees pulled the chariot to reach the banks of the river Narmada.

At Umaghat, the deity was worshipped with traditional rituals.

A major highlight of the celebrations was the offering of a 351-foot-long Chunari to Maa Narmada. The organizers described the Rath Yatra as a symbol of faith, devotion, and social harmony.

“The holy and life-giving waters of Maa Narmada not only sustain us but also bring prosperity and happiness to our lives. We are fortunate to live on her banks,” said Minister Singh.

Therefore, on this auspicious birth anniversary, we must collectively pledge to keep the Narmada clean and pure, and inspire others to do the same, he said.

He urged citizens to participate in large numbers to seek blessings and earn spiritual merit.

Various religious programmes were held across the city and surrounding rural areas including mass prayers, aarti, and deepdan at various ghats. 

