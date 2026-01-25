 MP News: Madhya Pradesh Transco Sets Up Hi-Tech Transformer For Bhopal Metro
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
MP News: Madhya Pradesh Transco Sets Up Hi-Tech Transformer For Bhopal Metro | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP TRANSCO) recently installed a 200 MVA power transformer for the Bhopal Metro at the Govindpura Substation, officials said.

The transformer is set up based on the technical planning, system studies, and substation layout optimization carried out by the Planning and Design Department at the headquarters of MP TRANSCO in Jabalpur.

The 200 MVA capacity power transformer was installed and successfully energized at the 220 kV Govindpura Substation in Bhopal for the Bhopal Metro project on January 24.

With the energization of this power transformer, stable, safe, and reliable electricity supply of the required capacity will be ensured for the Subhash Nagar Substation of the Bhopal Metro.  This will help maintain uninterrupted metro operations and enhance overall system reliability.

The installation of the 200 MVA power transformer at the Govindpura Substation, located in the central part of Bhopal city, was a complex technical task due to limited available land, the need to keep existing equipment operational, and strict adherence to safety standards.

Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar described it as a significant step toward strengthening the power supply system for the Bhopal Metro.

Additional Chief Engineer of MP TRANSCO Rajesh Shandilya informed that this work has been completed as a deposit work under the Bhopal Metro project.

