MP Horror: Monster Dad Ties Kids Upside Down, Beats Them Mercilessly; Sends Torture Video To Estranged Wife

ON CAM: Father Brutally Thrashes Children Tying Them Upside Down In Gwalior’s Chanderi Village; Sends Video To Wife In UP | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking video surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, where a monster father can be seen beating his two kids mercilessly. The accused hanged his children-- aged around 4 to 5 years, upside down and thrashed them brutally. He recorded the entire torture in a video and forwarded it to his wife who is living separately since one year.

Worried for the children's safety, the woman approached the police station and lodged the complaint against his estranged husband.

The incident was reported in Chanderi village of Ashoknagar district.

According to information. Bhagwandas is married to Radha and has two children with her. While Radha was in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitur, Bhagwandas tied the two children - aged four and five - upside-down and thrashed them brutally.

Children’s mother file complaint against husband

Not only this, he captured his assault in a video and sent it to his wife. Upon receiving the distressing video, Radha immediately contacted Bhagwandas in an attempt to stop the abuse. However, he replied that he would continue to beat and torture the children regardless. Outraged and deeply concerned for her children's safety, Radha lodged a complaint with the local police in Chanderi.

In the video, it is visible how the children are crying and pleading with their father to stop assaulting them.

Radha remarried after first husband passed away

Radha explained that she had married Bhagwandas after her first husband passed away, but he had started abusing her a year ago. She had moved to Lalitpur with her children from her first marriage, and Bhagwandas had taken custody of the children with him. But, she fears for their well-being under his care.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter based on Radha's complaint. Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation.