Bizzare! Farmers Give Memorandum To Dog As Officials Fail To Turn Up In MP's Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Dasai village of Sardarpur tehsil staged a unique protest on Tuesday when electricity department officials failed to meet them.

Hundreds of farmers from Bharatiya Kisan Sangh reached the electricity distribution company office to submit a memorandum about their problems. When the supervisor did not come to receive their complaints, frustrated farmers handed over the memorandum to a dog present at the office.

The memorandum contained several important demands. Farmers wanted replacement of overloaded transformers and proper wire arrangements. They requested the fixing of sagging electricity wires on poles and asked officials to straighten them properly.

The memorandum demanded an uninterrupted 10-hour electricity supply for irrigation and installation of chain blocks in Dasai, Bharwada, Khuntpala and Ledgaon villages. Farmers also requested monthly maintenance schedules instead of frequent power cuts.

Tehsil president Dinesh Patidar explained that farmers had informed the supervisor on Monday that they would be submitting a memorandum of their problems on Tuesday. Despite advance notice, no responsible officer came to the electricity board office.