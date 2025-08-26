 Bizzare! Farmers Give Memorandum To Dog As Officials Fail To Turn Up In MP's Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBizzare! Farmers Give Memorandum To Dog As Officials Fail To Turn Up In MP's Dhar

Bizzare! Farmers Give Memorandum To Dog As Officials Fail To Turn Up In MP's Dhar

The memorandum demanded an uninterrupted 10-hour electricity supply for irrigation and installation of chain blocks

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Bizzare! Farmers Give Memorandum To Dog As Officials Fail To Turn Up In MP's Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Dasai village of Sardarpur tehsil staged a unique protest on Tuesday when electricity department officials failed to meet them.

Hundreds of farmers from Bharatiya Kisan Sangh reached the electricity distribution company office to submit a memorandum about their problems. When the supervisor did not come to receive their complaints, frustrated farmers handed over the memorandum to a dog present at the office.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'MP Women Consume Liquor More Than Any Other State,' Congress' Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP;...
article-image

The memorandum contained several important demands. Farmers wanted replacement of overloaded transformers and proper wire arrangements. They requested the fixing of sagging electricity wires on poles and asked officials to straighten them properly.

The memorandum demanded an uninterrupted 10-hour electricity supply for irrigation and installation of chain blocks in Dasai, Bharwada, Khuntpala and Ledgaon villages. Farmers also requested monthly maintenance schedules instead of frequent power cuts.

FPJ Shorts
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect
India Likely To Sign USD 1 Billion Fighter Jet Engine Deal With American Firm Amid Tariff Row
India Likely To Sign USD 1 Billion Fighter Jet Engine Deal With American Firm Amid Tariff Row
Mumbai News: 'We Spent ₹3 Crore To Ensure Fire Safety Compliance, But In Vain,' Say Tardeo Willingdon Heights Residents
Mumbai News: 'We Spent ₹3 Crore To Ensure Fire Safety Compliance, But In Vain,' Say Tardeo Willingdon Heights Residents
UP Minister Aseem Arun Accuses Samajwadi Party Leaders Of Multiple Voter Entries, Demands Probe - VIDEO
UP Minister Aseem Arun Accuses Samajwadi Party Leaders Of Multiple Voter Entries, Demands Probe - VIDEO
Read Also
₹13 Lakh Booty Recovered In MP's Mandsaur, Three Accused Still At Large; 4 Inter-State Gang...
article-image

Tehsil president Dinesh Patidar explained that farmers had informed the supervisor on Monday that they would be submitting a memorandum of their problems on Tuesday. Despite advance notice, no responsible officer came to the electricity board office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bizzare! Farmers Give Memorandum To Dog As Officials Fail To Turn Up In MP's Dhar

Bizzare! Farmers Give Memorandum To Dog As Officials Fail To Turn Up In MP's Dhar

₹13 Lakh Booty Recovered In MP's Mandsaur, Three Accused Still At Large; 4 Inter-State Gang...

₹13 Lakh Booty Recovered In MP's Mandsaur, Three Accused Still At Large; 4 Inter-State Gang...

Horrific! 23-Year-Old Woman Branded 50 Times With Hot Knife By Husband Over Dowry In MP's Khargone

Horrific! 23-Year-Old Woman Branded 50 Times With Hot Knife By Husband Over Dowry In MP's Khargone

Deliberations On To Finalise MP's Fresh Fire Safety Bill Draft; Bill Suggests One Fire And Emergency...

Deliberations On To Finalise MP's Fresh Fire Safety Bill Draft; Bill Suggests One Fire And Emergency...

MP High Court Seeks PPF Reply On Enrollment In NPS, Employer’s Contribution

MP High Court Seeks PPF Reply On Enrollment In NPS, Employer’s Contribution