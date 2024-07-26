Indore: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Expresses Concern On Changing Dietary Habits, Government To Conduct Study | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing concern over the changing dietary habits in Indore, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya lamented the shift from traditional sweets like rabri and rasgulla to fast foods such as pizza, Maggi and momos. Speaking at a programme organised at the Super Specialty Hospital to mark the completion of 100 bone marrow transplants in six years, Vijayvargiya highlighted the health risks associated with these modern dietary choices.

‘When I travel in Indore, I get angry at myself. I represent a city where people have forgotten to eat rabri and rasgulla and are eating pizza, Maggi, momos and what not. You yourself are inviting diseases. I don't know what all they add in these, which is dangerous. Our government will study this and some things should be stopped.

Doctors should be encouraged to tell relatives of children what to feed them. If you love your children, then save them from these things,’ Vijayvargiya stated. Vijayvargiya also highlighted the growing incidents of heart disease and diabetes in tribal areas, attributing it to poor dietary choices. He announced plans to establish a major centre for heart disease treatment at the government hospital by bringing in skilled doctors.

During the event, individuals who played pivotal roles in the successful bone marrow transplants were honoured. This included doctors, nurses, BMS unit staff members and institutions that contributed financially through CSR funds. Videos showcasing journeys of successful bone marrow transplant patients were also presented. Minister Tulsi Silawat, Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dr Upendra Jain, Dr Rahul Bhargava, Superintendent Dr Sumit Shukla, Dr Preeti Malpani, Dr Prachi Chaudhary and Dr Akshay Lahoti participated in the programme.