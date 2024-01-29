MP 2019 Honey Trap Case: Next Hearing On Feb 10; SIT Seeks Time To Answer 'How Did Confidential CDs Reach Kamal Nath?'

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The next hearing of the controversial 2019 Honey Trap case, where several politicians and bureaucrats are named as the accused, will be held on February 10. The SIT has sought time to present a detailed answer as to how the pen drive and CDs regarding the sex scandal reached former CM Kamal Nath, following which the court extended the date of hearing.

Notably, the pen drive and CD containing confidential details regarding the accused in the case are in the possession of then-CM Kamal Nath.

One of the accused in the case raised the question as to how the pen drive and CD reached Kamal Nath. The reply related to CM Kamal Nath's pen drive statement could not be presented before new SIT Chief Adarsh Katiyar because he was on training in Coimbatore. SIT said to the court that only eight days have passed since the new Chief IPS Katiyar took charge. The answer regarding Kamal Nath will be presented only after taking detailed guidance from him.

The Whistleblower of 2019 Sex Scandal

The case came to light in September 2019, when Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Harbhajan Singh made a written complaint in Palasia police station that some girls were threatening him to make his "intimate" videos viral if he did not pay Rs 3 crore.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested five women. All of them are currently out on bail. The hearing is going on in the District Court in this five-year-old case. On May 21, 2021, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said in a press conference that he had CDs and pen drives of the Honey Trap case.