Indore Police Hosts 'Jimmedar Mardangi' Program To Promote Women's Safety & Respect

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police organized a one-day community police training program on the topic of "Jimmedar Mardangi" to create a safe environment for women on Wednesday. It was a part of awareness programmes being organised by Indore Police under the direction of police commissioner, Santosh Kumar Singh with the objective of curbing crimes against women and creating a safe environment for women in society.

A team of Indore Police along with various institutions of the city including Samman Sanstha, Pehal Janseva Sanstha and Aas organised a one-day community police training programme on the topic of "Responsible Manliness" for police officers / employees and city security committee members in the Police Commissioner's Office Auditorium.

During the programme, various programmes of the police "Srujan-Nayi Disha-Naya Gagan", Abhimanyu Abhiyan, Operation Ehsaas-Good Touch Bad Touch being run to prevent crimes against women and create a safe and respectable environment for women in the society were explained in detail.

On this occasion, additional CP (crime) Manoj Kumar Srivastava said that, as is clear from the topic of the programme “Jimmedar Mardangi”, we have to perform our conduct and duty in such a way that women in our society feel safe and respectable. The objective of this seminar is to inculcate a feeling that we will make every possible effort to stop crimes against women and make an important contribution in building a safe and respectable society for them.