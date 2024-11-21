 Indore Police Hosts 'Jimmedar Mardangi' Program To Promote Women's Safety & Respect
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Police Hosts 'Jimmedar Mardangi' Program To Promote Women's Safety & Respect

Indore Police Hosts 'Jimmedar Mardangi' Program To Promote Women's Safety & Respect

It was a part of awareness programmes being organised by Indore Police under the direction of police commissioner, Santosh Kumar Singh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 01:37 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police organized a one-day community police training program on the topic of "Jimmedar Mardangi" to create a safe environment for women on Wednesday. It was a part of awareness programmes being organised by Indore Police under the direction of police commissioner, Santosh Kumar Singh with the objective of curbing crimes against women and creating a safe environment for women in society.

A team of Indore Police along with various institutions of the city including Samman Sanstha, Pehal Janseva Sanstha and Aas organised a one-day community police training programme on the topic of "Responsible Manliness" for police officers / employees and city security committee members in the Police Commissioner's Office Auditorium.

Read Also
MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra...
article-image

During the programme, various programmes of the police "Srujan-Nayi Disha-Naya Gagan", Abhimanyu Abhiyan, Operation Ehsaas-Good Touch Bad Touch being run to prevent crimes against women and create a safe and respectable environment for women in the society were explained in detail.

On this occasion, additional CP (crime) Manoj Kumar Srivastava said that, as is clear from the topic of the programme “Jimmedar Mardangi”, we have to perform our conduct and duty in such a way that women in our society feel safe and respectable. The objective of this seminar is to inculcate a feeling that we will make every possible effort to stop crimes against women and make an important contribution in building a safe and respectable society for them.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 51.76% Voter Turnout In Mira Bhayandar Amid Peaceful Voting
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 51.76% Voter Turnout In Mira Bhayandar Amid Peaceful Voting
Indian Railways To Add Over 1,000 General Coaches To Ease Commuters Congestion By November 2024
Indian Railways To Add Over 1,000 General Coaches To Ease Commuters Congestion By November 2024
Mira Bhayandar: Businessman Duped Of ₹12 Lakh By 'Fake' E-Mail Order
Mira Bhayandar: Businessman Duped Of ₹12 Lakh By 'Fake' E-Mail Order
Mumbai: K J Somaiya Institute Of Technology Students Shine At Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024
Mumbai: K J Somaiya Institute Of Technology Students Shine At Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EAG Delegates To Get VIP Treatment At Indore Airport; The Arrival Of Delegates Will Begin From...

EAG Delegates To Get VIP Treatment At Indore Airport; The Arrival Of Delegates Will Begin From...

MGM Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit Lands In Troubled Waters; Charge Sheet Issued Against Him, A Week Before...

MGM Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit Lands In Troubled Waters; Charge Sheet Issued Against Him, A Week Before...

Indore: Doctor Dies As Car Hits Another Vehicle Waiting At Signal

Indore: Doctor Dies As Car Hits Another Vehicle Waiting At Signal

Falling Prey: Two Gujarat Men Arrested For Duping Elderly Of ₹40.70 Lakh Through Digital Arrest

Falling Prey: Two Gujarat Men Arrested For Duping Elderly Of ₹40.70 Lakh Through Digital Arrest

Collector Asheesh Singh Reviews Soybean Purchase, Orders Fair Prices & Improved Mandi Facilities

Collector Asheesh Singh Reviews Soybean Purchase, Orders Fair Prices & Improved Mandi Facilities