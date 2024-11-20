MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra Demanding Strict Action (VIDEO)

Viral Video Shows MP Man Firing Gun Shot Repeatedly After Buying Mahindra Thar ROXX; Netizens Demand Strict Action | Instagram/Yashpal Singh Panwar

A man from Madhya Pradesh fired gun shots in the air after adding a new car to his collection. Taking his Thar Roxx (priced between ₹12.99L - ₹22.49L) outside a Mahindra vehicles delivery store and flaunting the purchase, he stood up with his gun to fire some shots above.

He was identified an automobile enthusiast a Willys Jeep, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra TUV 300, a bike, and a tractor.

Watch video

"Mama Saheb Hokam on taking New Thar"

Panwar not only fired the gun unacceptably, but also filmed a reel of his actions. One of his relatives shared the visuals from the Mahindra store on his Instagram account congratulating him on his new car. "Many congratulations to Mama Saheb Hokam on taking New Thar Rocks", the post read.

The footage showed the MP man initially lifting his gun high in the air and showing it off. Seconds later, he pulled the trigger and fired a gun shot. His reel craze didn't stop there. He repeatedly fired gun shots in the air while standing on his Thar vehicle.

In another video shared by an Instagram account by the name Yashpal Singh Panwar, the man was seen posing next to his car outside the Mahindra outlet. He and his associates were posed on the camera and unveiled the new purchase by lifting its cloth cover.

Netizens demanded strict action, tag Anand Mahindra

As the video of the man firing gun shots after purchasing Thar Roxx went viral on social media, it attracted backlash. People slammed the man for doing so and demanded legal action against him.

"How could the Mahindra showroom manager allow this to happen while the staff just stood by and watched? Strict action should be taken, or this might soon become a trend", one wrote condemning the incident that took place at a car delivery outlet in Madhya Pradesh. This post was made drawing the attention of MP Police, who haven't responded to the case as of Wednesday afternoon.

Notably, there were many netizens who tried to draw the attention of Anand Mahindra into the incident.

In this regard, one user tagged the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra to question how his employees let the man fire gun shots and create a reel of it. "Sir, action must be taken against the manager of this showroom for allowing this within the showroom premises", the post read. "Anand Mahindra please look into this and stop such incidents in future", said another.