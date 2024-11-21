 Indore Metro Gets One Step Closer To Commercial Run; Achieves Milestone With Successful EBD Trials
Yash AhujaUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 01:41 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Metro successfully completed Oscillation and Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) Trials of Metro Rolling Stock (Train) by Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO), Ministry of Railways on Wednesday. Trials of metro took place from November 09 2024 to November 17, 2024 on the mainline track between Gandhi Nagar Station and Super Corridor-03 Station.

"The trials were carried out as per a well-defined test scheme, focusing on assessing the oscillatory behaviour and braking performance of the rolling stock under various operational scenarios,” said Metro officials.

RDSO experts meticulously measured and recorded essential parameters, including ride quality, stability, emergency braking distances, and overall rolling stock performance. This data is pivotal for obtaining safety certification and technical clearance for commercial operations of the Indore Metro. The successful completion of these trials marks a major milestone in the Indore Metro Rail Project, ensuring that the rolling stock meets the highest standards of safety, reliability, and efficiency.

After completion of the trials, S Krishna Chaitanya, managing director, MPMRCL, along with Shobhit Tandon, director (Systems), and Ajay Kumar Gupta, director (Projects), discussed the outcomes and technical findings of trials with RS Tiwari, director (Testing), RDSO. The data and insights gathered during the trials will now be analysed to finalise safety certifications and technical approvals, facilitating the commencement of metro operations in Indore. This achievement underscores MPMRCL’s unwavering commitment to adhering to global standards of safety, performance, and passenger comfort, metro officials added.

"The successful completion of oscillation and EBD trials is a significant milestone for the Indore Metro project. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire MPMRCL team, including Contractors, General Consultants for their dedication and hard work in achieving this landmark. This accomplishment takes us one step closer to realising our vision of providing a world-class metro system in Indore” Said S Krishna Chaitanya Managing director Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited

