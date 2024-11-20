 'GIFT City Important For Making India Global Financial Hub', Says MP CM Mohan Yadav
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 11:11 PM IST
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tech-City) is an important step towards making India a global financial centre. GIFT City, which is taking shape according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, will not only provide better opportunities to investors but will also strengthen the Indian economy.

Through this project, India will run activities as a strong economic power and keep pace with international business standards. Yadav visited India’s first Greenfield Smart City, India’s Financial Gateway and International Financial Services Centre, ‘Gujarat International Finance Tech-City’ (GIFT City) on the banks of the Sabarmati River in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and discussed with officials. He sought information about the arrangements made for cleanliness in the GIFT City and inspected the automated garbage and waste collection system and the waste tunnel.

