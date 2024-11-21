Indore BRTS Corridor To Be Removed, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor will now be removed from Indore, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Thursday.

The 11.5 km BRTS lane stretch from Rajeev Gandhi Square to Niranjanpur Square is set to be removed, similar to the dismantling of the BRTS in Bhopal.

Earlier this year, BRTS Corridor was removed from Bhopal in several phases. Notably, decision was taken after reports of rising number of road accidents and traffic congestion caused by the corridor.

The decision aims to address ongoing traffic issues and provide better convenience for commuters.

Mohan Yadav stated that removing the BRTS in Bhopal significantly improved traffic flow, and similar results are expected in Indore.

He added that the government plans to construct bridges at key junctions where traffic congestion is a major problem.

“The removal of BRTS in Bhopal has brought convenience to the people. Indore’s traffic challenges will also be resolved with this decision. Bridges will be constructed to ensure smoother travel and fewer problems for commuters in the future. I am confident that this step will bring positive results,” Yadav said.

The move is seen as a step toward improving Indore’s traffic management, ensuring long-term solutions to congestion issues in the city.