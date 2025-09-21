 Indore Metro Operating Time Reduced; New Timings Are 3 PM To 7 PM
Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 12:33 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Metro services are set to operate during a reduced time as the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) continues testing and commissioning work across the entire 16-station corridor.

Starting Monday, 22nd September 2025, trains on the Super Priority Corridor will run once every hour, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday to Saturday, and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Till now the train used to run between 1.00 PM and 7 PM and. Full fare without discount has been set at Rs 20 for 1-2 stations and Rs 30 for 3-5 stations.

On Friday, MPMRCL successfully conducted trial runs between Super Corridor 03 Station and MR10 Station, with further testing planned up to Malviya Nagar Square (Radisson Square).

Officials emphasised that these adjustments are temporary measures to allow the completion of all priority corridor operations safely while ensuring minimal disruption to the public.

MPMRCL has urged passengers to plan their travel accordingly, while the administration continues working to expand service across the entire corridor once all approvals and testing are complete.

