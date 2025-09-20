WATCH: 'Behno! Chappal Taiyar Rakhna…' MP CM Mohan Yadav Advices Ladli Behna, Slams Congress Over 'Liquor' Remark In Ashoknagar | X / Mohan Yadav

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav strongly criticised Congress in Ashoknagar, advising his ‘Ladli Behna’ to keep their ‘slippers ready’ of Congressmen!

The CM was addressing a gathering in Ashoknagar’s Russalla village where he said, “Pata nahi Congress ke log kya khate or kya sochte hain…yeh Ladli Behno ko paise de rahe hain, to kehte hai d*aru pi jati hain! (Nobody knows what Congress people eat and think…Here, we are transferring Ladli Behna’s amount in women’s account, there Congress accuses them of wasting it on alcohol!)”

The CM went on saying, “Behno chappal taiyaar rakhna, koi Congressi aaye to batana….ki hamare paise ka parivaar me upyog ho raha hai…..(Sisters, keep your slippers ready if any Congress leader comes. Tell them to see how the money is being properly used for families. Don’t they feel ashamed of what they are saying?).”

आज जिला अशोकनगर के युवाओं और किसानों को सौगातें दीं।



जिले के समग्र विकास में कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे। pic.twitter.com/wakWAk2Qsb — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 20, 2025

आज जिला अशोकनगर में पूर्व जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष स्वर्गीय रघुवीर सिंह यादव जी की 6वीं पुण्यतिथि पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सहभागिता कर विचार साझा किए। इस अवसर पर उनकी प्रतिमा का अनावरण कर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।



रघुवीर सिंह जी का सम्पूर्ण जीवन लोक-कल्याण हेतु समर्पित रहा। उनकी सरलता और… pic.twitter.com/qPPPNdIl6n — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 20, 2025

CM unveils statue of Raghuveer Singh Yadav

The Chief Minister was in the district to unveil the statue of late Raghuveer Singh Yadav, father of former MP KP Yadav, on the occasion of his sixth death anniversary.

After the unveiling, CM Yadav toured the area in a car procession, where large crowds welcomed him by showering flowers using JCBs.

He also visited the temple near the former MP’s house, performed rituals and met the family members.

Later, at the public gathering, CM Yadav addressed the people, saying that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Ram Temple was built and now it is time for a Krishna Temple.

He also criticised Congress over social issues, adding that when the triple talaq issue arose, Congress did not act, but now the practice has been abolished.