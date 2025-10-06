 MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message On Wall Sparks Panic
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message On Wall Sparks Panic

MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message On Wall Sparks Panic

Suspicious circumstances under which the deceased's body was found make it impossible to determine whether it was murder or suicide

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message Written On Wall Sparks Panic |

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district where a class 11 student was found hanging in from a window in a hostel. A mysterious message 'Sab Maroge' was found written on a wall nearby which led to panic.

The deceased have been identified as Kalpana Jaiswal, a resident of village Paigamma, lived with her five other friends in Maithili Girls’ Hostel No. 1.

Read Also
MP News: Two Die, Over 35 Injured As Truck Hits High-Tension Wires During Mahakali Idol Immersion In...
article-image

The incident occurred around 4 PM on sunday which raised fear and confusion among hostel residents.

Kalpana was pursuing agriculture studies. At the time of the incident, two of her friends were home on vacation while two others were at the market.

FPJ Shorts
2 Multi-Party Delegations From India To Attend 80th UN General Assembly
2 Multi-Party Delegations From India To Attend 80th UN General Assembly
Salman Khan Visits Hospital With Heavy Security To Meet Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan's Newborn Baby Girl - Watch Video
Salman Khan Visits Hospital With Heavy Security To Meet Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan's Newborn Baby Girl - Watch Video
Karnataka Power Transfer Row Heats Up As CM Siddaramaiah Asserts Full-Term Tenure
Karnataka Power Transfer Row Heats Up As CM Siddaramaiah Asserts Full-Term Tenure
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw

On their return, they found the room door locked from inside and Kalpana’s body hanging from her dupatta just 4.5 feet from the window, with more than half of her body touching the ground.

Hostel-mate Santoshi Sen and in-charge Amrita Singh described Kalpana as a calm student who had no known conflicts.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh October 6 2025, Weather Update: Rain Returns To State; Soaks Over 20 Districts...
article-image

The mysterious circumstances have led everyone to question whether it was suicide or foul play.

Kotwali police in-charge Kanhaiya Singh Baghel said that the case appears to be suicide but suspicious circumstances under which the deceased's body was found make it impossible to determine whether it was murder or suicide. However, authorities are conducting an investigation and will tkae action based on the information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BJP Leader Calls Armed Goons To Threaten Woman & Encroach Land In Gwalior-- VIDEO

MP News: BJP Leader Calls Armed Goons To Threaten Woman & Encroach Land In Gwalior-- VIDEO

MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message On Wall Sparks Panic

MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message On Wall Sparks Panic

MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...

MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Cancels Jabalpur Visit, Rushes For Chhindwara After Congress' Jitu Patwari...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Cancels Jabalpur Visit, Rushes For Chhindwara After Congress' Jitu Patwari...

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat To Get Cushioned Volvo-Style Seats After Passengers Complain Discomfort...

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat To Get Cushioned Volvo-Style Seats After Passengers Complain Discomfort...