MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message On Wall Sparks Panic

MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message Written On Wall Sparks Panic

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district where a class 11 student was found hanging in from a window in a hostel. A mysterious message 'Sab Maroge' was found written on a wall nearby which led to panic.

The deceased have been identified as Kalpana Jaiswal, a resident of village Paigamma, lived with her five other friends in Maithili Girls’ Hostel No. 1.

The incident occurred around 4 PM on sunday which raised fear and confusion among hostel residents.

Kalpana was pursuing agriculture studies. At the time of the incident, two of her friends were home on vacation while two others were at the market.

On their return, they found the room door locked from inside and Kalpana’s body hanging from her dupatta just 4.5 feet from the window, with more than half of her body touching the ground.

Hostel-mate Santoshi Sen and in-charge Amrita Singh described Kalpana as a calm student who had no known conflicts.

The mysterious circumstances have led everyone to question whether it was suicide or foul play.

Kotwali police in-charge Kanhaiya Singh Baghel said that the case appears to be suicide but suspicious circumstances under which the deceased's body was found make it impossible to determine whether it was murder or suicide. However, authorities are conducting an investigation and will tkae action based on the information.