MP Cough Syrup Case: Congress Seeks ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia Each For Victims' Families | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of children in Chhindwara due to contaminated cough syrup highlights complete negligence, said Congress state president Jitu Patwari on Monday.

Speaking to media after meeting affected families, he demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav provide Rs 1 crore compensation to each family.

Patwari said, “When the first child died, our MLA had written for an investigation. These deaths are a result of total negligence. The Chief Minister should dismiss the Health Minister immediately to show the matter is being taken seriously. Financial aid of Rs 1 crore per family is essential.”

Reacting to an FIR registered only against a doctor for prescribing the medicine, he said, “A doctor is not a laboratory. They prescribe based on the information available on the medicine. Many doctors across the state used this syrup, so logically, action should extend beyond one person.” He urged CM to order dismissal of the drug controller, principal secretary, and health commissioner, not just the doctor.

Nath seeks SIT

Former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath also criticised the state government, calling for a Supreme Court-monitored SIT investigation. He requested standardised testing of all suspected cough syrups and immediate compensation for affected families.

[Story by Staff Reporter]