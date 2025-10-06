 MP Cough Syrup Case: Congress Seeks ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia Each For Victims' Families
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Cough Syrup Case: Congress Seeks ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia Each For Victims' Families

MP Cough Syrup Case: Congress Seeks ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia Each For Victims' Families

Former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath also criticised the state government, calling for a Supreme Court-monitored SIT investigation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
MP Cough Syrup Case: Congress Seeks ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia Each For Victims' Families | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of children in Chhindwara due to contaminated cough syrup highlights complete negligence, said Congress state president Jitu Patwari on Monday.

Speaking to media after meeting affected families, he demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav provide Rs 1 crore compensation to each family.

Patwari said, “When the first child died, our MLA had written for an investigation. These deaths are a result of total negligence. The Chief Minister should dismiss the Health Minister immediately to show the matter is being taken seriously. Financial aid of Rs 1 crore per family is essential.”

Reacting to an FIR registered only against a doctor for prescribing the medicine, he said, “A doctor is not a laboratory. They prescribe based on the information available on the medicine. Many doctors across the state used this syrup, so logically, action should extend beyond one person.” He urged CM to order dismissal of the drug controller, principal secretary, and health commissioner, not just the doctor.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
'INDIA Bloc Will Do In 20 Months What NDA Failed To Do In 20 Years': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav - VIDEO
'INDIA Bloc Will Do In 20 Months What NDA Failed To Do In 20 Years': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav - VIDEO
PM Modi To Launch Maharashtra’s ‘Mukhyamantri Short-Term Employable Courses’ On October 8, Aiming To Train 75,000 Youth In First Phase
PM Modi To Launch Maharashtra’s ‘Mukhyamantri Short-Term Employable Courses’ On October 8, Aiming To Train 75,000 Youth In First Phase
Flying Laura Woolvardt! South Africa Star Takes One-Handed Blinder In NZ W vs SA W World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Flying Laura Woolvardt! South Africa Star Takes One-Handed Blinder In NZ W vs SA W World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Read Also
MP Cough Syrup Case: Lethal Coldrif Continues To Claim Innocent Lives As 2 More Children Die Of...
article-image

Nath seeks SIT

Former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath also criticised the state government, calling for a Supreme Court-monitored SIT investigation. He requested standardised testing of all suspected cough syrups and immediate compensation for affected families.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cough Syrup Case: Congress Seeks ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia Each For Victims' Families

MP Cough Syrup Case: Congress Seeks ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia Each For Victims' Families

MP Cough Syrup Case: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Grieving Family; Suspends & Transfers Several Officials...

MP Cough Syrup Case: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Grieving Family; Suspends & Transfers Several Officials...

MP News: BJP Leader Calls Armed Goons To Threaten Woman & Encroach Land In Gwalior-- VIDEO

MP News: BJP Leader Calls Armed Goons To Threaten Woman & Encroach Land In Gwalior-- VIDEO

MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message On Wall Sparks Panic

MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message On Wall Sparks Panic

MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...

MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...