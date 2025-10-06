 MP News: Meet Of Collectors, Commissioners From Tuesday, Sans Ministers
MP News: Meet Of Collectors, Commissioners From Tuesday, Sans Ministers

The officers associated with various departments will also be present at the meeting

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
MP News: Meet Of Collectors, Commissioners From Tuesday, Sans Ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day collector-commissioner conference is starting on Tuesday. All collectors, commissioners, Nagar Nigam commissioners, and chief executive officers of district Panchayats are participating in the meeting.

There will be a presentation about the main points of all the departments in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, but the ministers have not been invited to the conference.

MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...
It has happened for the first time that the ministers have been kept out of the conference of collectors and commissioners. A minister, on condition of anonymity, said he would have no information about the discussions of his department.

All ministers are also in charge of districts, but as they are out of the conference, they will not know anything about the plan of action for the districts.

The additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, commissioners, inspectors general of police, superintendents of police, commissioners of municipal corporations, and chief executive officers of the district Panchayats will participate in the conference.

The issues discussed at the conference will be put up before the government. There will be eight sessions in the meeting. Health and nutrition, education, tribal and rural development and law and order will be discussed briefly.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

