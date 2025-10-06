 MP News: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla Urges Rural Doctor Training To Curb Child Deaths
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla Urges Rural Doctor Training To Curb Child Deaths

MP News: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla Urges Rural Doctor Training To Curb Child Deaths

Renal biopsy reports of affected children confirmed deaths due to acute renal failure

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla Urges Rural Doctor Training To Curb Child Deaths |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said technical experts from organisations like the Indian Academy of Paediatrics and the Indian Medical Association can help prevent repeat incidents of child deaths in Chhindwara by training doctors practising in remote areas.

He spoke at a National Health Mission meeting on precautions in prescribing medicines, especially combination drugs for infants and children, stressing adherence to Central and State government guidelines and standards set by medical bodies.

Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav said a thorough investigation has been conducted to identify all causes of tragic deaths, including testing of food, drinking water and various medications.

Read Also
MP Cough Syrup Case: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Grieving Family; Suspends & Transfers Several Officials...
article-image

Renal biopsy reveals acute renal failure

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Deadline For Expression Of Interest In Redevelopment Of 26 Slum Rehabilitation Projects
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Deadline For Expression Of Interest In Redevelopment Of 26 Slum Rehabilitation Projects
'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO
'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO
BMC Elections: 'Mahayuti to Launch Gen Z Internship Programme For Civic Governance,' Says Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam
BMC Elections: 'Mahayuti to Launch Gen Z Internship Programme For Civic Governance,' Says Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam
Zubeen Garg’s Death Case: SIT Probe Gains Momentum As Witness From Singapore Arrives
Zubeen Garg’s Death Case: SIT Probe Gains Momentum As Witness From Singapore Arrives

Renal biopsy reports of affected children confirmed deaths due to acute renal failure caused by acute tubular necrosis, indicating chemical toxicity.

Investigations ruled out bacterial, viral or other infections. Toxic chemicals were found in cough syrup sold by Apna Medical Store, Station Road, Parasia.

No registered pharmacist

The store, registered under Jyoti Soni, lacked a registered pharmacist. Medicines were stored and distributed by an unauthorised, untrained person, highlighting negligence in handling technical aspects of drug storage and distribution.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla Urges Rural Doctor Training To Curb Child Deaths

MP News: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla Urges Rural Doctor Training To Curb Child Deaths

Bhopal News: Gold, Valuables Worth ₹1.5 Crore Recovered, 2 Held

Bhopal News: Gold, Valuables Worth ₹1.5 Crore Recovered, 2 Held

MP News: Smart Meter Installation Companies Have Pakistan Links, Claims Leader Of Opposition Umesh...

MP News: Smart Meter Installation Companies Have Pakistan Links, Claims Leader Of Opposition Umesh...

MP News: Meet Of Collectors, Commissioners From Tuesday, Sans Ministers

MP News: Meet Of Collectors, Commissioners From Tuesday, Sans Ministers

MP News: ‘Love’ On Social Media Leads To Elopement & Teen Pregnancies In Life

MP News: ‘Love’ On Social Media Leads To Elopement & Teen Pregnancies In Life