MP News: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla Urges Rural Doctor Training To Curb Child Deaths |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said technical experts from organisations like the Indian Academy of Paediatrics and the Indian Medical Association can help prevent repeat incidents of child deaths in Chhindwara by training doctors practising in remote areas.

He spoke at a National Health Mission meeting on precautions in prescribing medicines, especially combination drugs for infants and children, stressing adherence to Central and State government guidelines and standards set by medical bodies.

Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav said a thorough investigation has been conducted to identify all causes of tragic deaths, including testing of food, drinking water and various medications.

Renal biopsy reveals acute renal failure

Renal biopsy reports of affected children confirmed deaths due to acute renal failure caused by acute tubular necrosis, indicating chemical toxicity.

Investigations ruled out bacterial, viral or other infections. Toxic chemicals were found in cough syrup sold by Apna Medical Store, Station Road, Parasia.

No registered pharmacist

The store, registered under Jyoti Soni, lacked a registered pharmacist. Medicines were stored and distributed by an unauthorised, untrained person, highlighting negligence in handling technical aspects of drug storage and distribution.

[Story by Staff Reporter]