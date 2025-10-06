MP Cough Syrup Death: 157 Bottles Of Coldriff Syrup Sold In Chhindwara, Raids Continue

MP News: 157 Bottles Of Coldriff Syrup Sold In Chhindwara, Raids Continue | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 157 bottles of toxic Coldriff syrup were sold to patients in Chhindwara district through at least eight medical stores. Meanwhile, 425 bottles have been seized from various stores by the Special Probe Drug Inspector squad.

A total of 660 bottles had arrived in Jabalpur, of which 594 were supplied to Chhindwara. Among the stores, Apna Medical Stores, Parasia sold 75 bottles, Ashirwad Medical 24, Rasela Medical, Parasia 22, Shrivastava Medical, Parasia 5, Paras Medical, Parasia 6, Jain Medical, Chandameta 6, and New Apna Pharma 17 bottles (records incomplete). In Jabalpur, 50 bottles were frozen and 16 taken for testing.

Toxic syrup in circulation for years

Sources in the Health Department said Coldriffsyrup has been in use for 10–20 years, but this is the first time a batch was found toxic. The company, Sresan Pharmaceuticals, had obtained all required certifications from Tamil Nadu. Drug testing in Madhya Pradesh is done on a random basis, with the state lab conducting around 4,000 tests per year. Substandard drugs found in random tests are immediately banned.

Raids, seizures continue

The Drug Controller and Drug Administration team carried out raids at various medical shops in Chhindwara, seizing 248 bottles of Coldriff syrup. New Apna Medical Stores was found with 172 bottles, which were confiscated. Sale documents of other stores in Parasia were also checked.

Apna Medical licence cancelled

The licence of Apna Medical Stores, Parasia has been cancelled after the inspection revealed incomplete sale records and failure to provide necessary documentation to authorities.

[Story by Staff Reporter]