Bhopal News: Mass Protest Against Smart Meters; Consumers Raise 9 Key Demands

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of electricity consumers from over 30 districts gathered at Yadgar-e-Shahjani Park in Bhopal and protested against prepaid smart meters under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Consumers Association on Monday.

They raised slogans and held placards to protest alleged irregularities in electricity billing and the state government’s policy of installing prepaid smart meters.

During the gathering, a memorandum addressed to chief minister Mohan Yadav was passed unanimously. Speakers stated that electricity is an essential public service, yet the government is continuously moving towards privatisation.

The memorandum stated that after installation of prepaid smart meters in districts like Bhopal, Gwalior, Guna, Sehore, Vidisha, Satna, Indore, Dewas, Damoh, and Jabalpur, consumers have been receiving inflated bills ranging from Rs 5,000 to several lakhs of rupees. Some consumers have reportedly been forced to sell their household items and jewellery to pay these bills.

Participants alleged that the smart meters are generating excessive bills sometimes twice a month and that no hard copies of bills are being provided. They also claimed that in cases of meter malfunction, consumers are being charged an additional sum of Rs 25,000 for replacement.

Deadline Set

The protesters have given the government an ultimatum till October 28 to act on their nine key demands. They warned that if the state failed to respond, the association will intensify its movement across Madhya Pradesh.

On that date, electricity companies across the state will be surrounded in a large-scale protest action. Prominent among those present were Rakesh Mishra, Narendra Singh Bhadoria and Rachna Agarwal.

